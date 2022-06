Have you ever been nearby when an Olympic Torch is run through your community? I have never witnessed a run in person, but it must be pretty cool to see. The Binghamton community will be able to see one happening on Tuesday, June 21st. The Special Olympics New York has announced that the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) will pass through Broome County in the 2022 Binghamton University Torch Run, as the Flame of Hope makes its way around the state in support of Special Olympics New York.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO