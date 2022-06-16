ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Edwards Found Guilty of Child Porn Charge in Plea Deal

By Mike Leischner
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A former Wausau teacher has been found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography as part of a plea deal. Kristofor Edwards entered a guilty plea to one count, in exchange for having more...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Woman Charged With Neglect in Connection with Her Grandmother’s Death

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Wausau woman is accused of neglect after her grandmother died from lack of attention to her diabetic condition. WAOW TV reports Kandise Sheahen had Power of Attorney for the woman. Investigators say she was not properly administering insulin. Instead, she administered non-FDA-approved supplements. Paramedics...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Four-Year-Old Wins Kids’ Fishing Contest

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department hosted their annual kids fishing contest on Sunday morning. Police officers said an event like this is important to grow relationships in the community. “it’s important for the kids to come out,” Travis Plowman a Patrol Officer said. “We...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Langlade County Deer Farm Depopulated Due to CWD

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced the depopulation of a Langlade County deer farm after some animals tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. The farm was put in quarantine and depopulated in late 2021. DNR officials conducted testing on all of the remaining...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
95.5 FM WIFC

Stevens Point Opens Cooling Centers During Heat Advisory

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza is encouraging residents to check on each other as a two-day heat advisory grips Central Wisconsin. “Stay out of the sun if you can and stay in an air-conditioned area if available,” said Wiza. “If you have elderly neighbors or maybe just neighbors that you know, it’s a good idea to check on them to make sure they are OK and that they are staying hydrated.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Woodchucks Sweep Traverse City

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (10-10) took on the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-12) for the second night in a row at Athletic Park for yet another electrifying night of strong pitching. The first four innings were quiet as Aidan Major (West Virginia University) commanded the mound,...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Woodchucks Fall Against Lakeshore

MEQUON, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Woodchucks (10-11) collected just four hits in a series-opening 6-1 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks (9-12) at Moonlight Graham Field Sunday afternoon. The Woodchucks grabbed an early lead courtesy of Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston)’s leadoff double. He came in to score on an RBI...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Chucks & Rafters Both Win

WAUSAU, Wi (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (9-10) took the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-11) to extra innings in an intense pitching duel on a beautiful Friday evening game. They would walk it off in the bottom of the 11th with a score of 4-3. It was a quiet game with only a handful of hits until the fourth inning when the Pit Spitters scored two runs in the top of the inning. The Woodchucks wouldn’t let them get away with it, though, as they added a run in the bottom of the 5th inning with a smashed home run by Brock Watkins (BYU). The Woodchucks would threaten with Cal Hezja (Illinois), but he wouldn’t score before the end of the inning.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy