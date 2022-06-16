Edwards Found Guilty of Child Porn Charge in Plea Deal

WAUSAU, Wi (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (9-10) took the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-11) to extra innings in an intense pitching duel on a beautiful Friday evening game. They would walk it off in the bottom of the 11th with a score of 4-3. It was a quiet game with only a handful of hits until the fourth inning when the Pit Spitters scored two runs in the top of the inning. The Woodchucks wouldn’t let them get away with it, though, as they added a run in the bottom of the 5th inning with a smashed home run by Brock Watkins (BYU). The Woodchucks would threaten with Cal Hezja (Illinois), but he wouldn’t score before the end of the inning.

