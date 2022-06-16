ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnfield, LA

I am fuming after I was fined for indecent exposure for wearing my crop top and shorts in hot weather

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A WOMAN was left fuming after she was slapped with a fine for indecent exposure for wearing a crop top and shorts in scorching weather.

Casey said three female cops handed her the fine while she was out with her family in Winnfield, Louisiana - even though she was covered up in a dark crop top and denim shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgiCt_0gD1c2wB00
Casey was fined for indecent exposure for wearing a crop top and shorts Credit: TIKTOK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tqwkt_0gD1c2wB00
Casey's TikTok video about the incident sparked outrage online Credit: TIkTOK

In a video on TikTok, she said: "At a family event, where there is alcohol being literally handed out for free... three female cops came up to me and gave me a f***ing ticket.

"I live a mile down the road. They literally could have been like, ‘hey, ma’am, could you put some clothes on?’ and I would have been like, ‘yeah, cool. I’ll be right back.’

"But no. They stood there and gave me a f***ing ticket for indecent exposure.”

Her video on TikTok about the incident has racked up 2.5million hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuXYQ_0gD1c2wB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fBjI_0gD1c2wB00

Winnfield Police Department later took to Facebook to hit out at an "unnamed citizen" for "blasting police officers".

The post said: "Three female officers responded to various complaints about the person’s attire and the person of interest was issued a citation under the city ordinance."

According to the post, the local law states: "It shall be unlawful for any person to wear pants, trousers, shorts, skirts, dresses, or skorts in any public place or places open to the public which either intentionally exposes undergarments or intentionally exposes any portion of the pubic hair, cleft of buttocks, or genitals."

A police spokesperson said fines range from $25 for a first offence to a maximum of $300.

And the offender could be ordered to carry out up to 40 hours of community service.

Casey's TikTok video and the police department's response sparked outrage online - with many calling for cops to "stop policing women's bodies".

One person said: "What gives you the right to give citations for someone wearing clothes that covers the privates, including not allowing anything to hang out??!!

"There was nothing indecent about her outfit!! At all!!"

Another wrote: "I highly doubt any complaints were made.

"We’ve all seen the outfit. 3 female officers took advantage of the power they held and cited a citizen who did not have any of those things exposed. What a joke."

A third said: "Your officers should get to know their public and community. She could have easily went home to change. And instead you just want a citation? Get to know people."

Winnfield Police Department said: "The citizen was given a court date in the Winnfield City Court, which is the proper venue to dispute any allegation.

"We, as public servants, will not engage in a social media war with any one or any organization, as it is improper and brings discredit upon this department.

"We also cannot comment on details of any case under investigation or pending court action."

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Winnfield, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Indecent Exposure#Tiktok
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
516K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy