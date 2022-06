John Klein, 48, will spend 50 years in prison based on Oregon's Jessica's Law It took the jury 35 minutes to convict John Klein, 48, of the rape and sexual abuse of a girl under age twelve. The jury returned its verdict Wednesday, June 15, after a three-day trial that began June 13. According to court documents, Klein abused the girl from 2013 to 2019. Klein used to live on the Crooked River Ranch, but most recently lived in Yavapai County, Arizona. Evidence at the trial indicated Klein had engaged in a relationship with the mother of the victim, who...

