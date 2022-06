The government attorney from the Philippines who had been vacationing in Philadelphia when he was shot and killed during the weekend is being mourned online by family members. John Albert Laylo, 35, was a passenger in an Uber with his mother, Leah Bustamante Laylo, when he was struck in the head by one of the bullets that had smashed through the vehicle's window. The shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. Saturday along the 200 block of South 38th Street in University City.

