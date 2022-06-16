Aviators grounded by Chihuahuas 11-4 Wednesday

The Downtown Management District (DMD) welcomes, Patricia Martinez, as its first Special Event Coordinator. Events are a major driver of Downtown activity and engagement. In recent years, the DMD has grown the number of Downtown events in support of Downtown revitalization. Patricia has joined the Downtown Management District as its first Special Event Coordinator and is responsible for event planning and implementation, sponsorships, and management of all promotional events produced by the DMD. Patricia has long been an advocate for downtown history, architecture. Through ongoing DMD revitalization efforts, she hopes to also highlight the present and future of El Paso’s emerging downtown.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO