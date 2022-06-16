ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Aviators grounded by Chihuahuas 11-4 Wednesday

By EPHP Promotions
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Paso Chihuahuas scored in seven of their eight innings Wednesday and beat the Las Vegas Aviators 11-4. The Chihuahuas have won four of the five games on their current homestand and have won 14 of their last 20 games overall. Chihuahuas right fielder...

Aviators bomb Chihuahuas 14-5 Saturday night

The Las Vegas Aviators led 10-0 early Saturday and held on to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-5 at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won three and lost two in the first five games of the six-game series. El Paso second baseman Eguy Rosario went 3-for-4 with two doubles...
EL PASO, TX
EPIMF brings Make Music Day back to El Paso on June 21

It’s time to make music again, El Paso! The El Paso International Music Foundation is returning to a full schedule of in-person and online Make Music Day events on Tuesday, June 21. Make Music Day launched in France in 1982 and takes place every year on the Summer Solstice,...
EL PASO, TX
Locomotives ties 1-1 with Detroit City

El Paso Locomotive (7-6-4, 25 points, West-5) earned a point on the road against Detroit City FC after a 1-1 game that aired nationally on ESPN. Fresh from international duty, Midfielder Eric Calvillo scored the lone Locomotive goal while four incredible saves from Goalkeeper Evan Newton kept the game level.
EL PASO, TX
UTEP to Offer New Doctoral Degree in Occupational Therapy

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved a new doctoral degree in occupational therapy at The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) degree will replace UTEP’s Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) degree and prepare service professionals who will improve quality of life and reduce health disparities in the El Paso region.
EL PASO, TX
DMD Hires First Special Event Coordinator

The Downtown Management District (DMD) welcomes, Patricia Martinez, as its first Special Event Coordinator. Events are a major driver of Downtown activity and engagement. In recent years, the DMD has grown the number of Downtown events in support of Downtown revitalization. Patricia has joined the Downtown Management District as its first Special Event Coordinator and is responsible for event planning and implementation, sponsorships, and management of all promotional events produced by the DMD. Patricia has long been an advocate for downtown history, architecture. Through ongoing DMD revitalization efforts, she hopes to also highlight the present and future of El Paso’s emerging downtown.
EL PASO, TX

