The Notre Dame football team seemed to be in the running to land Carnell Tate, but in the end, the five-star wideout chose Ohio State. The 2022 recruiting class for the Notre Dame football team was a solid one, but one particular position group was weak. The wide receiver class was supposed to have three new faces, including Tobias Merriweather, CJ Williams, and Amorion Walker, but only Merriweather committed to play for the Irish.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO