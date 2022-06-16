ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Did a Soldier’s Mom Really Sell His Vintage 1963 Corvette for $50?

By Becca Hopkins
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did one lucky buyer really score a vintage Corvette Split-Window 1963 Coupe for $50? According to legend, they did. We dig into this story. The post Did a Soldier’s Mom Really Sell His Vintage 1963 Corvette for $50? appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 5

Howl at the moon.
4d ago

i heard the story differently. a guy leaves his wife to move in with his new girlfriend and asked the wife to sell his 63 Vette and send him the money. she sent him $50.

Reply(1)
2
