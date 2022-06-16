Mariners, Jesse Winker Avoid Arbitration With Two-Year Deal

The Mariners and outfielder Jesse Winker will avoid arbitration in 2022 and 2023 after agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million contract on Thursday.

SEATTLE — The Mariners and outfielder Jesse Winker have agreed to a two-year contract to avoid arbitration for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. According to New York Post columnist Joel Sherman, the deal will pay Winker $6.25 million this season and $8.25 million next season with a chance to earn $400,000 in bonuses.

To be clear: this is not an extension for the 28-year old, who was already under club control through 2023. All the agreement does is eliminate his arbitration eligibility and guarantee his salary for the remainder of his current contract.

Acquired in a trade with the Reds on March 14, Winker has slashed .214/.326/.308 with four home runs, 24 RBI, a 14.4 percent walk rate and a 94 wRC+ in his first season with the Mariners.

