Income Tax

These Are The Companies That Avoid Paying Taxes

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTfib_0gD1W0jx00 More than 70% of Americans say that the fact that some corporations do not pay their fair share in taxes bothers them either some or a lot, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. Though there is often disagreement about what the appropriate tax rate should be, most Americans agree corporations should pay more in taxes.

The statutory corporate federal tax rate on profits is supposed to be 21%, but through a string of loopholes, tax breaks, avoidance schemes, tax shelters, and other financial dealings, dozens of companies paid $0 in federal taxes on their profits in 2020.

To determine the companies that avoid paying taxes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the list of companies that paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, as compiled by the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy. Companies were ranked based on their U.S. pre-tax income for the same year.

There are at least 55 companies with publicly available data that turned a profit in 2020 but did not pay a penny in taxes - and almost all of them actually received millions in tax rebates. The 55 companies earned a combined $40.5 billion and took in nearly $3.5 billion in rebates.

Had these companies paid the 21% rate, that would have pumped $8.5 billion into the government’s coffers. Though the U.S. collects more total tax revenue than any other country, it has one of the lowest tax revenue to GDP ratios among wealthy nations. These are the countries collecting the most taxes.

The companies that avoided paying taxes in 2020 represent a wide variety of industries, including technology, utilities, telecommunications, food and beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and more. Some of these companies are among the largest and best known brands in the world, pulling in over a billion dollars per year. These are the most valuable brands in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4Vn9_0gD1W0jx00

55. Treehouse Foods
> U.S. pre-tax income: $8 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$96 million
> Effective tax rate: -1,167.1%
> Industry: Food, beverages, tobacco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzSIp_0gD1W0jx00

54. Akamai Technologies
> U.S. pre-tax income: $40 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$2 million
> Effective tax rate: -4.4%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbuLx_0gD1W0jx00

53. Albemarle
> U.S. pre-tax income: $42 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -
> Effective tax rate: -0.3%
> Industry: Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNVXO_0gD1W0jx00

52. Owens & Minor
> U.S. pre-tax income: $74 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$4 million
> Effective tax rate: -6.0%
> Industry: Retail and wholesale trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEteM_0gD1W0jx00

51. Howmet Aerospace
> U.S. pre-tax income: $86 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$2 million
> Effective tax rate: -2.3%
> Industry: Miscellaneous manufacturing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjqQb_0gD1W0jx00

50. Mohawk Industries
> U.S. pre-tax income: $87 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$34 million
> Effective tax rate: -38.9%
> Industry: Miscellaneous manufacturing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtUbg_0gD1W0jx00

48. Ecolab
> U.S. pre-tax income: $95 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$50 million
> Effective tax rate: -52.6%
> Industry: Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxUcF_0gD1W0jx00

48. Sanmina-SCI
> U.S. pre-tax income: $95 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$1 million
> Effective tax rate: -1.0%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRGaD_0gD1W0jx00

47. Tutor Perini
> U.S. pre-tax income: $96 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$36 million
> Effective tax rate: -37.7%
> Industry: Engineering and construction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6Duk_0gD1W0jx00

46. Seaboard
> U.S. pre-tax income: $136 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$50 million
> Effective tax rate: -36.8%
> Industry: Food and beverages and tobacco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7V9x_0gD1W0jx00

45. Xilinx
> U.S. pre-tax income: $140 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$2 million
> Effective tax rate: -1.5%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEXR9_0gD1W0jx00

44. Tyler Technologies
> U.S. pre-tax income: $176 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$11 million
> Effective tax rate: -6.0%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phX3M_0gD1W0jx00

43. Ball
> U.S. pre-tax income: $193 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$33 million
> Effective tax rate: -17.1%
> Industry: Miscellaneous manufacturing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3meqi1_0gD1W0jx00

42. Voya Financial
> U.S. pre-tax income: $195 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$9 million
> Effective tax rate: -4.6%
> Industry: Financial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Hcgq_0gD1W0jx00

41. Jacobs Engineering Group
> U.S. pre-tax income: $213 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$37 million
> Effective tax rate: -17.4%
> Industry: Engineering and construction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8OKF_0gD1W0jx00

40. Westlake Chemical
> U.S. pre-tax income: $227 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$208 million
> Effective tax rate: -91.6%
> Industry: Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ae41f_0gD1W0jx00

39. Cabot Oil & Gas
> U.S. pre-tax income: $240 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$32 million
> Effective tax rate: -13.2%
> Industry: Oil, gas and pipelines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KkL6_0gD1W0jx00

38. Dexcom
> U.S. pre-tax income: $265 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): $0
> Effective tax rate: 0.0%
> Industry: Pharmaceuticals and medical products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5YtX_0gD1W0jx00

36. Textron
> U.S. pre-tax income: $278 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$1 million
> Effective tax rate: -0.4%
> Industry: Aerospace and defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17l2Aq_0gD1W0jx00

36. Williams
> U.S. pre-tax income: $278 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$29 million
> Effective tax rate: -10.4%
> Industry: Oil, gas and pipelines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6LPY_0gD1W0jx00

34. Interpublic Group
> U.S. pre-tax income: $284 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$53 million
> Effective tax rate: -18.5%
> Industry: Miscellaneous services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nLMH_0gD1W0jx00

34. Telephone & Data Systems
> U.S. pre-tax income: $284 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$175 million
> Effective tax rate: -61.6%
> Industry: Telecommunications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FSqv_0gD1W0jx00

33. Michaels
> U.S. pre-tax income: $322 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$11 million
> Effective tax rate: -3.5%
> Industry: Retail and wholesale trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fsutp_0gD1W0jx00

31. Community Health Systems
> U.S. pre-tax income: $323 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$1 million
> Effective tax rate: -0.3%
> Industry: Health care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q877u_0gD1W0jx00

31. Sealed Air
> U.S. pre-tax income: $323 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$14 million
> Effective tax rate: -4.4%
> Industry: Miscellaneous manufacturing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzGVW_0gD1W0jx00

30. Kansas City Southern
> U.S. pre-tax income: $327 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$2 million
> Effective tax rate: -0.6%
> Industry: Transportation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbJh6_0gD1W0jx00

29. UGI
> U.S. pre-tax income: $420 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$85 million
> Effective tax rate: -20.2%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OmQz_0gD1W0jx00

28. Lincoln National
> U.S. pre-tax income: $423 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$61 million
> Effective tax rate: -14.4%
> Industry: Financial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cynCq_0gD1W0jx00

27. Archer Daniels Midland
> U.S. pre-tax income: $438 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$164 million
> Effective tax rate: -37.4%
> Industry: Food and beverages and tobacco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSn4C_0gD1W0jx00

26. Verisign
> U.S. pre-tax income: $447 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$124 million
> Effective tax rate: -27.7%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOhmO_0gD1W0jx00

25. Penske Automotive Group
> U.S. pre-tax income: $505 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$78 million
> Effective tax rate: -15.5%
> Industry: Motor vehicles and parts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Tps5_0gD1W0jx00

24. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
> U.S. pre-tax income: $561 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$3 million
> Effective tax rate: -0.5%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifzvi_0gD1W0jx00

23. Kinder Morgan
> U.S. pre-tax income: $654 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$20 million
> Effective tax rate: -3.1%
> Industry: Oil, gas and pipelines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23j8Id_0gD1W0jx00

22. Qurate Retail Group
> U.S. pre-tax income: $687 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$8 million
> Effective tax rate: -1.2%
> Industry: Internet services and retailing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYEUu_0gD1W0jx00

21. Evergy
> U.S. pre-tax income: $722 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$27 million
> Effective tax rate: -3.7%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N59HL_0gD1W0jx00

20. Duke Energy
> U.S. pre-tax income: $826 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$281 million
> Effective tax rate: -34.0%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgqtJ_0gD1W0jx00

19. HP
> U.S. pre-tax income: $861 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$24 million
> Effective tax rate: -2.8%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtFDB_0gD1W0jx00

18. PPL
> U.S. pre-tax income: $878 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$9 million
> Effective tax rate: -1.0%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sL1VV_0gD1W0jx00

17. CMS Energy
> U.S. pre-tax income: $885 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$35 million
> Effective tax rate: -4.0%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3RcO_0gD1W0jx00

16. Hologic
> U.S. pre-tax income: $887 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$62 million
> Effective tax rate: -7.0%
> Industry: Health care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ymaz_0gD1W0jx00

15. Unum Group
> U.S. pre-tax income: $923 million
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$98 million
> Effective tax rate: -10.7%
> Industry: Financial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHQ0c_0gD1W0jx00

14. Fiserv
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.1 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$25 million
> Effective tax rate: -2.3%
> Industry: Financial data services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39elYl_0gD1W0jx00

13. FirstEnergy
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.1 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$14 million
> Effective tax rate: -1.3%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aqtmn_0gD1W0jx00

12. Advanced Micro Devices
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.2 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): $0
> Effective tax rate: 0.0%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9YGo_0gD1W0jx00

11. FedEx
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.2 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$230 million
> Effective tax rate: -18.9%
> Industry: Miscellaneous services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONDR1_0gD1W0jx00

10. Nucor
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.2 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$177 million
> Effective tax rate: -14.5%
> Industry: Metals and metal products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnVRE_0gD1W0jx00

9. Consolidated Edison
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.2 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$2 million
> Effective tax rate: -0.2%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wIKz_0gD1W0jx00

8. Xcel Energy
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.5 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$13 million
> Effective tax rate: -0.9%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUY3I_0gD1W0jx00

7. DTE Energy
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.5 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$247 million
> Effective tax rate: -16.1%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMtr8_0gD1W0jx00

6. Danaher
> U.S. pre-tax income: $1.6 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$321 million
> Effective tax rate: -20.3%
> Industry: Miscellaneous manufacturing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jtol2_0gD1W0jx00

5. American Electric Power
> U.S. pre-tax income: $2.2 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$138 million
> Effective tax rate: -6.4%
> Industry: Utilities, gas and electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5rJg_0gD1W0jx00

4. Dish Network
> U.S. pre-tax income: $2.5 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$231 million
> Effective tax rate: -9.1%
> Industry: Telecommunications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLPUI_0gD1W0jx00

3. Salesforce.com
> U.S. pre-tax income: $2.6 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$12 million
> Effective tax rate: -0.5%
> Industry: Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUCU8_0gD1W0jx00

2. Nike
> U.S. pre-tax income: $2.9 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$109 million
> Effective tax rate: -3.8%
> Industry: Miscellaneous manufacturing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jjc5n_0gD1W0jx00

1. Charter Communications
> U.S. pre-tax income: $3.7 billion
> Federal income tax (including rebates): -$7 million
> Effective tax rate: -0.2%
> Industry: Telecommunications

