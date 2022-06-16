ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea transfer woe as top target Jules Kounde ‘in advanced talks’ with Barcelona in £51million-plus-player deal

By Alex Cole
 5 days ago

CHELSEA target Jules Kounde is reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Barcelona.

Kounde, 23, has been a long term target for Thomas Tuchel's team as they look to replace departing key defenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2SV0_0gD1SLKn00
Barcelona are in 'advanced negotiations' with Sevilla for Chelsea top target Kounde Credit: Getty

Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are leaving for free and centre-back Kounde seems the perfect fit.

But now Cataluyna Radio claim that Barcelona are in "advanced negotiations" with Sevilla for the French international.

There is a £51million deal lined up which would see the Catalan club also send a player in exchange.

Sergino Dest is reportedly the star most likely to head to Andalucia.

Dest has already been offered up in swap deals by Barca, including an attempt to prise Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Xavi is believed to be keen on Lewandowski with the boss aiming to bring in a natural goalscorer.

Former Wolves man Trincao and Clement Lenglet are also named to be options in the Kounde negotiations.

It would be a major blow to Chelsea's transfer plans, in the first window of the Todd Boehly era.

The Blues were "convinced" that they will finally seal a deal, having been chasing the Frenchman since last summer.

The LaLiga club’s chief Jose Maria Cruz de Andres recently confirmed Kounde wishes to move on - and even name dropped Chelsea as an option.

He said: “Again, the player, I am sure, respects Sevilla FC. He is happy with us.

“In the case of Kounde, it is not a matter of money. It’s a matter of him wanting to play in a more competitive team than Sevilla FC.

“I am sure he is a player that is attractive for teams like Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and these types of teams.

“He wants to play in a more competitive team.”

Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Inter ‘AGREE’ Lukaku loan deal, Bruce Buck and Marina to LEAVE, new Sterling bid ‘imminent’

MARINA Granovskaia is set to leave Chelsea FC this summer as the London club continue their massive structural shake-up. The former chief assistant to Roman Abramovich will vacate her position, with Todd Boehly to take care of transfer negotiations. The news comes soon after the announcement that chairman Bruce Buck...
