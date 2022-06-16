ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, MD

Victim identified in Dunkirk Murder

By Calvert County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
On Monday, June 13, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a shooting .  Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim, Tyree Tashawn Richardson , age 20 of Glenn Dale, MD, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed Richardson arrived at the residence and proceeded to a bedroom where the suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey , 22 of Washington D.C., was lying in wait. Yancy fired multiple rounds striking Richardson multiple times. Yancey fled the residence on foot.

Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22 of Washington D.C Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Deputies canvassed the area and utilized a K-9 track which ultimately led to the suspect’s apprehension in a wooded area near the 10800 block of Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD. Yancey was placed into custody at 2:43 a.m. on June 14, 2022.

Yancey has been charged with 2 nd Degree Murder, 1 st Degree Assault, 2 nd Degree Assault, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and is being held on a no-bond status.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to this case is asked to please contact Det. Joshua Buck at Joshua.buck@calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 535-2800 ext. 2765.

Dunkirk Murder suspect captured early Tuesday morning

Sheriff Mike Evans would like to thank the multiple agencies that aided in the search including the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Prince George’s County Police Department, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police / MSP Aviation Division, and the citizens of Calvert County.

