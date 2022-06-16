ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Top ABC chief who took a brilliant gamble on Bluey QUITS after six years at the public broadcaster

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Michael Carrington is set to leave the ABC after six years at the public broadcaster.

During his tenure as director of entertainment and specialist programming, Mr Carrington commissioned a series of original hit shows, including Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds, Fisk and The Newsreader.

But arguably his greatest legacy at the ABC was green-lighting children's TV show Bluey, which has become an international phenomenon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lab0y_0gD1SIgc00
Michael Carrington (pictured) is set to leave the ABC after six years at the public broadcaster

Bluey, a colourful animation about a family of blue heelers from Brisbane, has become so successful that some American parents have noticed their children speaking in Aussie accents like the characters on the show.

Mr Carrington will depart the ABC in July to return to the production sector, reports TV Tonight.

'In my four years as the Director Entertainment & Specialist, I have been grateful to lead E&S in delivering on the ABC's Five-Year Plan to transform us from a 90-year-old traditional broadcaster to the nation's most trusted and valued content provider across all platforms,' Mr Carrington wrote in a memo to staff.

'The ABC has always and will continue to be an inspiration to me, and I am grateful to have had this experience and to share it with you all,' he added.

Jennifer Collins, the ABC's Head of Factual, will step in as acting director of entertainment and specialist programming following Mr Carrington's departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfVPT_0gD1SIgc00
Mr Carrington's greatest legacy at the ABC was green-lighting children's TV show Bluey, which has become an international phenomenon

Mr Carrington's exit comes after Karl Stefanovic addressed a recent public controversy over an ABC article criticising the gender and family dynamics in Bluey.

The Today show host explained earlier this week that 'two academics [had] attacked the children's television show Bluey, accusing Bandit of being a bad daddy'.

Bandit is animated blue heeler father of the show's titular character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a45rH_0gD1SIgc00
Mr Carrington's exit comes after Today host Karl Stefanovic (left) addressed a recent public controversy over an ABC article criticising the gender and family dynamics in Bluey 

The debate over Bandit's parenting skills began with an article published by the ABC on Monday from The Conversation academic blog.

According to the article, Bandit 'censors himself from engaging in full imaginative play when under the gaze of other men'.

The academics complained that 'Bandit is also surprisingly conservative when it comes to gender values,' citing an episode in which he 'reluctantly submits to wearing makeup' for the sake of his children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ko3Rj_0gD1SIgc00
Stefanovic explained earlier this week that 'two academics [had] attacked the children's television show Bluey, accusing Bandit of being a bad daddy'. Bandit is animated blue heeler father of the show's titular character

Educational consultant Dr Mark Lopez joined Today to give his take on the criticism of the children's TV hit.

'It's the march, the steady march of postmodernism in the universities, and after taking over in the universities they're spreading through society,' Dr Lopez said.

'And they have this unquenchable desire to politicise everything.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlnSw_0gD1SIgc00
The uproar over Bandit's (centre) parenting skills began with an article published by the ABC on Monday from The Conversation academic blog

Stefanovic seemed to agree, responding 'hear hear' to Dr Lopez's comments.

He also wryly noted that 'it has been a swift fall for Bluey's dad Bandit. You might remember, he was awarded Father of the Year [by the Shepherd Centre, an organisation for hearing-impaired children] in 2019.'

This tongue-in-cheek comment drew laughter from co-host Brooke Boney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUffi_0gD1SIgc00
Stefanovic wryly noted that 'it has been a swift fall for Bluey's dad Bandit. You might remember, he was awarded Father of the Year [by the Shepherd Centre] in 2019'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Stefanovic
Daily Mail

New video shows Prince William selling the Big Issue to ordinary members of the public as he reveals plans to take George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, to visit people who live on the streets

New video shows Prince William selling the Big Issue to ordinary members of the public as he reveals he plans to take his children to visit people who are homeless. The Duke of Cambridge left passersby stunned earlier this month when he went undercover to help sell the special edition of the weekly magazine to mark his 40th birthday.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Todd Carney's MAFS star ex-fiancée Susie Bradley is rushed to hospital after collapsing at her Gold Coast home just hours after confirming their break-up

Todd Carney's ex-fiancée Susie Bradley was rushed to hospital after collapsing at her Gold Coast home on Saturday night. The former Married At First Sight star, 29, was in a serious condition when emergency services arrived to her Benowa Waters home, reports the Courier Mail. The incident came just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Broadcaster#Tv Tonight#Abc#Old People S Home#Newsreader#American#Aussie#E S
Daily Mail

Kate Bush 'to bank £1million' as her hit Running Up That Hill surges to the top of the charts 37 years on from its original release - after it was featured in Stranger Things

Kate Bush is reportedly set to bank more than £1million after her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill raced to the top of the charts last week. The song has seen a resurgence after it was featured in the new series of Netflix sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things, with the track originally reaching No. 3 in the charts when it was first released.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding can't wipe the smiles off their faces as they are reunited with their co-stars at Gold Coast Airport ahead of the Logies

Only seven out of twenty two cast members from this year's season of Married At First Sight were invited to attend the TVWeek Logie Awards on Sunday. So it's no wonder Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding couldn't wipe the excitement off their face as they reunited with co-stars Brent Vitiello and Al Perkins on the Gold Coast.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Code Name Banshee trailer follows Antonio Banderas and Jaime King as two assassins who team up to survive a deadly ambush

Antonio Banderas and Jaime King play two assassins and former partners who reunite to survive in the new trailer for Code Name Banshee. Banderas plays Caleb, a former government assassin who has spent the last several years in hiding, who resurfaces when his protege dubbed Banshee (King) discovers a bounty has been put on Caleb's head.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

423K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy