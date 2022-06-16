ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News to get pair of new pickleball courts

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Pickleball players will soon be able to play outside.

A City Council vote Tuesday approved $80,000 to build two outdoor courts at the Huntington Park Tennis Center.

Pickleball — which combines elements of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong — is one of the country’s fastest growing sports. More than a half-million people have started playing since 2020, according to an NBC report. The report cites data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s report, which found that nearly five million people are playing pickleball.

In Newport News, there are indoor courts available at the Denbigh and Brittingham-Midtown community centers, but they’re also used for other activities, including basketball, indoor hockey, volleyball and table tennis.

The city says the courts see about 250 pickleball players a month, including some who have been asking for outdoor courts so they can play more frequently.

Playing on one of the indoor courts is free but requires pre-registration. The Denbigh Community Center offers pickleball from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 1-4 p.m. Thursday. The Brittingham-Midtown indoor court is open for pickleball from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city’s courts are available to people of all experience levels, and the parks and recreation department offers lessons to beginners.

Along with the outdoor courts, the City Council approved funding for a climbing wall at Riverview Gymnastics Center and replacement lighting for the two athletic fields adjacent to the Courthouse Way Community Center. The council also approved $75,000 to replace the 22-year-old playground at the Old Courthouse Way Community Center.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

