Swea City, IA

Swea City Man Sufferes Possible Life Threatening Injuries in Motorcycle Accident

 4 days ago

A Swea City man had to be transported by Air Ambulance following a motorcycle accident early Tuesday Morning. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle accident, with one person involved, just before 3am...

