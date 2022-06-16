Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds annual quilt retreat

In Arkansas, when Spring smiles, she reveals a gold incisor of Summer, promising humid warmth and languid pace. So it was entering The Joint Comedy Theater in North Little Rock, on May 9. However, on the second Monday of each month, The Joint Comedy Theater transforms into Jazz at the Joint, a series presented by guitarist Ted Ludwig, who brings in top-drawer jazz performers to join him and his trio. Ludwig was part of the 2005 Hurricane Katrina diaspora who moved to Little Rock to set up shop and a residence at the Capitol Hotel with his trio that was to last until the COVID Pandemic in 2020. Now an Arkansan with a mouth full of NOLA sweetness, Ludwig takes an active role in rejuvenating the arts in central Arkansas.

