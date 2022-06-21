ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

When will there be a Roe v Wade decision?

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2a31_0gD1QGza00

The US Supreme Court is nearing the end of its term, with some of its highest-profile decisions expected at the end of June or early July.

A widely anticipated deicision involving Mississippi’s abortion law could determine the fate of constitutional abortion rights affirmed by the ruling in 1973’s Roe v Wade . A leaked draft opinion from the high court indicates that a majority of justices are prepared to overturn the decades-long precedent.

The court will release opinions on its website at 10am ET on opinion issuance days marked in yellow on its calendar.

The court’s next opinion issuance day is set for Thursday June 23.

On those days, opinions are typically released in 10-minute intervals and in reverse-ranking order – e.g., opinions to be released that day that are written by the newest justice on the court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, would come first, followed by those written by Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and so on.

The public does not know what opinions will be released ahead of time, nor how many will be released. When an “R” number is added to opinions released that day , justices have signalled that they are done releasing their rulings for the day.

Justices meet on conference days to discuss cases in private, vote on petitions for review and handle other court matters.

Opinions are imminently expected in several higher-profile cases, described below.

Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization

The issue: Abortion rights and whether the court will overturn Roe v Wade

The court is deciding whether to rule in favour of a Mississippi law blocking abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, on a question of whether all elective abortions are constitutional; the court is likely to overturn 1973’s ruling in Roe v Wade , which affirmed constitutional protections for abortion access, and its affirming ruling in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey , which prohibits states from placing an “undue burden” on access. A rejection of those precedents would likely end federal protections for abortion care in more than half the US where it is not explicitly legal or protected under state law.

Biden v Texas

The issue: Immigration and whether the administration must or can end “Remain in Mexico”

The administration has tried to stop the Donald Trump-era programme that forces asylum seekers to remain on the other side of the US-Mexico border while their cases are pending in the US. Several court rulings have said the programme must be restarted. A case against the US Department of Homeland Security could establish precedent affecting presidents’ abilities to rein in previous administrations.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc v Bruen

Issue: Second Amendment rights and concealed-carry laws

New York requires gun owners who want a license to carry a concealed weapon to show they have “proper cause” to carry it, including self-defense reasons. The court is considering whether the Second Amendment allows the government to prohibit firearm owners from carrying handguns outside their homes for self-defense – which could challenge precedents on concealed-carry restrictions and rules about how and where Americans can carry guns.

Kennedy v Bremerton School District

Issue: First Amendment rights and prayer in schools

A high school football coach led team prayers in the middle of the field during games. The school warned him to move them somewhere more conspicuous; he refused and his contract was not renewed, kicking off a legal battle backed by right-wing groups over school-sponsored prayer and First Amendment rights.

Vega v Tekoh

Issue: Miranda rights

The case asks whether a person can sue a police officer for violating their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by interrogating them in custody without issuing so-called Miranda warnings – the rights to remain silent, to be represented by an attorney, and to be protected against self-incrimination when interrogated in custody.

West Virginia v Environmental Protection Agency

Issue: Environmental protections

Nineteen states are asking the court to review the scope of the EPA’s authority over the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act; the court is considering whether Congress gave the EPA broad authority to regulate industry emissions, which could have larger consequences for the Biden administration’s agenda to combat the climate crisis.

Comments / 1

coleen
5d ago

immigration shouldn't have to be a problem enforce the fucken law arrest and deport that's the fucken law

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Democratic politicians want Supreme Court justices to be 'intimidated' by overturning Roe v Wade: GOP lawmaker

Rep. Claudia Tenney said Democratic lawmakers apparently want Supreme Court justices "to be intimidated" over reversing Roe v. Wade Saturday on "Fox Report." CLAUDIA TENNEY: My concern is that [Democrats] say, "Oh, yeah, well, we wanted more in the bill [protecting Supreme Court justices]. That's why we didn't vote for it. Add an amendment or provide another bill that would provide additional staffing." But I think the real reason they didn't vote for it is they know that their constituents are afraid of what's going to happen if this Dobbs case — the abortion case — comes out. And they know politically their constituents are against it, and they're against the change in the law that could happen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

New Supreme Court decision reminds us that only Congress makes the law

A government doesn’t just make rules. It must enforce them. This enforcement doesn’t pertain only to the government applying the law to private persons or groups. It includes providing ways a person can receive some vindication against the government itself when it does wrong. Otherwise, a government created to stop injustice might ignore the law and become tyrannical itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

US Supreme Court: The woman who could end Roe v Wade

In September 2021, Mississippi's chief legal officer sat down for an interview with Pro-Life Weekly, a Catholic television programme featuring anti-abortion activists. Lynn Fitch looked how she almost always does during public appearances: dyed-blonde hair blow-dried straight and neat, tasteful jewellery and a monochrome suit, this time in powder blue.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
West Virginia State
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Second Amendment#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#The Us Supreme Court
Law & Crime

Justice Gorsuch Dissents as Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion Rules Against Veteran Unlawfully Denied Disability Benefits

For the second time this week, Justice Neil Gorsuch penned a lengthy dissent to a conservative majority opinion authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The Supreme Court case stylized as George v. McDonough concerns an admittedly unlawful interpretation of a federal statute that was later corrected. The dispute is about whether or not the veteran long ago impacted by that interpretation has any recourse through the federal court system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

With Roe v. Wade in Doubt, Some Liberals Fault Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Not Retiring Early

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 87 years old when she died in 2020. Had she retired from her position as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court several years earlier, when Barack Obama was president and the Democratic Party still controlled the U.S. Senate, she would have guaranteed that a Democratic appointee took her place. Instead, Ginsburg's replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, was nominated by President Donald Trump and swiftly confirmed by a Republican-led Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy