These days, direct-to-consumer (DTC) kitchenware companies are a dime a dozen. From skillets that claim to do it all to Dutch ovens at a discount, you can buy pretty much any pot or pan you need with the click of a button. So when I heard that Abbio cookware was giving an all-time favorite brand, All-Clad, a run for its money, I needed to know: Is this cookware worth the hype? I tested the nonstick skillet, and here’s what I found.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO