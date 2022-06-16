ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Amazon Prime adds 30 free games including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for Prime Day

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Amazon has announced that Prime members will receive 30 free games leading up to Prime Day, including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

From June 21 through July 13, 25 indie and retro games will be available to claim and keep through Prime. You've got SNK classics like Metal Slug 2 and The King of Fighters 2000, as well as well-regarded modern titles like HUE, The Darkside Detective, and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams.

On Prime Day itself - July 12 - 13 - you'll be able to claim and keep Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as well as GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars: Republic Commando.

You'll be able to grab them all via the Prime Gaming site . Amazon has not detailed which platforms these games will be given out for, but past giveaways have typically been distributed on PC via the Amazon Games app - though EA-published titles are often given out through Origin codes.

Here's the full list of games to expect in the leadup to Prime Day:

  • 10 Second Ninja X
  • 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
  • Addling Adventures
  • Bang Bang Racing
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • The Crow’s Eye
  • The Darkside Detective
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
  • Death Squared
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Gone Viral
  • HUE
  • The King of Fighters 2000
  • The King of Fighters 2002
  • Manual Samuel
  • Metal Slug 2
  • Metal Unit
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
  • Pumped BMX Pro
  • Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack
  • Rain World
  • Road Trip - 3 Pack
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Serial Cleaner

And again, on Prime Day itself, you'll get:

  • GRID Legends
  • Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
  • Need for Speed Heat
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando

Don't miss any of the best free games if you're looking to play on a budget.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Amazon Prime Day#Retro Games#Video Game#Shopping#Snk#The King Of Fighters 2000#Jedi Academy#Ea#Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

The best Elden Ring merchandise, from t-shirts to replicas

Looking to bring a slice of the Tarnished's world home? Here's the best Elden Ring merchandise to do it. Looking for Elden Ring merchandise? You're not alone. With the video game's popularity soaring, there's plenty of demand for merch based on this spiritual successor to Dark Souls. Unfortunately, Elden Ring merch is incredibly difficult to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

HyperX Clutch Wireless review: "This is now my go to controller"

The HyperX Clutch is a wireless controller which is mobile ready and can also be used with a PC. It is asymmetrical, with a standard Xbox controller style layout. This genuinely one of the best controllers I have ever used and I would even go as far to say that it has earnt its place among the best PC controllers available right now.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy