Amazon Prime adds 30 free games including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for Prime Day
Amazon has announced that Prime members will receive 30 free games leading up to Prime Day, including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
From June 21 through July 13, 25 indie and retro games will be available to claim and keep through Prime. You've got SNK classics like Metal Slug 2 and The King of Fighters 2000, as well as well-regarded modern titles like HUE, The Darkside Detective, and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams.
On Prime Day itself - July 12 - 13 - you'll be able to claim and keep Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as well as GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars: Republic Commando.
You'll be able to grab them all via the Prime Gaming site . Amazon has not detailed which platforms these games will be given out for, but past giveaways have typically been distributed on PC via the Amazon Games app - though EA-published titles are often given out through Origin codes.
Here's the full list of games to expect in the leadup to Prime Day:
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip - 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
And again, on Prime Day itself, you'll get:
- GRID Legends
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Need for Speed Heat
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
Don't miss any of the best free games if you're looking to play on a budget.
