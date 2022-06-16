Amazon Prime adds 30 free games including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for Prime Day

Amazon has announced that Prime members will receive 30 free games leading up to Prime Day, including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

From June 21 through July 13, 25 indie and retro games will be available to claim and keep through Prime. You've got SNK classics like Metal Slug 2 and The King of Fighters 2000, as well as well-regarded modern titles like HUE, The Darkside Detective, and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams.

On Prime Day itself - July 12 - 13 - you'll be able to claim and keep Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as well as GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars: Republic Commando.

You'll be able to grab them all via the Prime Gaming site . Amazon has not detailed which platforms these games will be given out for, but past giveaways have typically been distributed on PC via the Amazon Games app - though EA-published titles are often given out through Origin codes.

Here's the full list of games to expect in the leadup to Prime Day:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip - 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

And again, on Prime Day itself, you'll get:

GRID Legends

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

