Public Safety

Startling moment gunmen open fire on an Outlaws bikie gang clubhouse before speeding away as $250,000 reward is offered and CCTV released to track them down

By Tom Heaton
 5 days ago

A $250,000 reward has been offered by police in the hope of solving two bikie-related shootings from three years ago.

The shootings took place in 2019 outside the Outlaws bikie gang clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of Carrum Downs.

CCTV has been re-released of the first shooting that occurred just after 7.45pm on September 27.

In the footage, shots can be seen being fired into the clubhouse as a crowd of people gathered near the road outside (pictured)

In the footage, shots can be seen being fired into the clubhouse as a crowd of people gathered near the road outside.

No one was injured in the attack.

Police believe it was a targeted attack and could be linked to increasing tension between the Outlaws and Comancheros gangs.

The shots were allegedly fired from the dark-coloured SUV that was seen in the CCTV driving along the street at the time.

It's alleged that the shots were fired from the dark-coloured SUV (pictured) that was seen in the CCTV driving along the street at the time

An unmarked police car soon arrived at the scene after hearing the gunshots.

While patrolling the area, their vehicle was shot at but neither officer was hurt.

At the time of this second shooting, a crowd of people and vehicles had gathered outside the Outlaws clubhouse.

The next day, a dark-coloured Audi Q7 SUV was set on fire in a laneway at the western end of Hallam Valley Road in Dandenong South.

Surveillance from that area showed the SUV and a silver VW Golf turning right on to Hallam Valley Road from South Gippsland Highway, just before the vehicle was set alight.

The silver VW Golf then left the area and police believe the offenders from the fire were in that VW.

The silver VW Golf (pictured) left the area where the SUV had been set alight and police believe the offenders from the fire were in that VW

The Audi Q7 SUV is allegedly the same vehicle that was used in the initial shooting at the Outlaws clubhouse the night before.

It was stolen from a home in the western suburbs earlier in September 2019.

Anyone who recognises these vehicles or may have details was urged to come forward.

A reward of up to $250,000 will be issued for information leading to the capture of the shooters.

Comments / 58

Damian Carroll
3d ago

gun violence in an area where guns are completely prohibited no way!!! it's almost like that's the reason these places are targets as if there was some way for criminals to know that law abiding citizens won't be able to defend against an attack

Reply(4)
27
AZSon
2d ago

funny how liberals in the US love to claim how countries with strict gun laws have less shootings, maybe they need to start paying attention to the news from these counties?

Reply
7
Cynthia Mullen
3d ago

I wouldn't waste my time reading this after reading the error. "Bikie or Biker" it's Biker dude. Are the scammers now infiltrating the media??

Reply(2)
7
