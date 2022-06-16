ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health institute behind controversial Covid modelling predicts 15,000 Australians will die from the virus this year and mask mandates should RETURN

By Tim Dornin
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Up to 15,000 Australians are expected to die of Covid-19 this year, and an infectious diseases expert says that is 'way too high'.

Professor Margaret Hellard, of the Burnet Institute, has helped advise the Victorian and federal governments through the pandemic.

She warned the country was about to see 10,000 to 15,000 Covid-19 deaths this year.

On Thursday alone, 73 people died with the virus across the country. If the same happened every day for a year, that would mean 26,645 deaths annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoHjE_0gD1O9Oo00
Up to 15,000 Australians are expected to die of Covid-19 this year, and an infectious diseases expert says that is 'way too high' (pictured, medical team take a suspected Covid patient to the isolation ward in Sydney)

'This kind of notion going around… that there's nothing that we've got to add or to offer, and that really things can't be done is actually incorrect,' Prof Hellard told a Victorian parliamentary inquiry into the state's pandemic orders.

'The current level of vaccination is not high enough.'

She said if Australia reduced Covid-19 transmission by 20 per cent, more than 2000 lives could be saved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0tmw_0gD1O9Oo00
Professor Margaret Hellard, of the Burnet Institute, said if Australia reduced Covid-19 transmission by 20 per cent, more than 2000 lives could be saved (pictured, healthcare worker conducting Covid tests in Sydney)

Prof Hellard said rather than society accepting the new 'Covid normal', authorities still needed to pursue measures to minimise virus cases and deaths.

Those measures could be things such as introducing masks in enclosed spaces, ensuring air quality, making ongoing and concerted efforts to boost vaccination coverage, and maintaining virus testing and isolation.

'Modelling clearly shows that ongoing testing and isolation is important,' Prof Hellard said.

'(Our) optimised study shows the public… are clearly happy to have ongoing regulation of the fact that if you have Covid, (you) need to stay at home, and if you're a contact, to have measures of testing and the like.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUIq9_0gD1O9Oo00
She said Australia needed a clear definition of success in the context of pandemic control (pictured, healthcare worker at a drive-through Covid testing clinic in Sydney)

She said Australia needed a clear definition of success in the context of pandemic control. That would be initially based on case numbers, health service capacity, Covid-related deaths, and the level of social and economic disruption because of the virus.

'We need to consider whether we should have trigger thresholds,' Prof Hellard said.

'They might be nationally agreed trigger thresholds that require jurisdictions to implement public health measures that acutely reduce transmission and case numbers, and this has been effective in a number of countries.'

Meanwhile, research shows about 20,000 fewer Australians were admitted to hospital with injuries during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic as restrictions curbed movement.

A report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed injury-related hospitalisations fell by 14.3 per cent between March and May 2020, compared with the previous year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxME8_0gD1O9Oo00
A report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed injury-related hospitalisations fell by 14.3 per cent between March and May 2020, compared with the previous year (pictured, paramedics tending to their ambulance in Melbourne)

In total, there were 120,850 injury hospitalisations in Australia over the three-month span amid nationwide lockdowns - 20,090 fewer than the corresponding period in 2019.

The number of injuries caused by drownings (35.3 per cent), electricity and air pressure (33.8 per cent), contact with living things (28.2 per cent), forces of nature (46 per cent) including natural disasters, and overexertion (30.1 per cent) fell sharply.

Also dropping were injury types such as fractures (16.2 per cent), dislocations (21.8 per cent), soft tissue (22.7 per cent) and intracranial (23.1 per cent), as people spent more time at home.

In addition, Covid-19 restrictions changed the locations of injuries, with fewer instances of people hurt at schools (49.6 per cent), sporting areas (72.7 per cent) and industrial or construction sites (12.7 per cent).

As expected, the number of home injuries rose by 8.5 per cent over the same span, or 3350 cases.

Meanwhile, authorities in South Australia on Thursday confirmed the death of a three-year-old child who had tested positive for COVID-19.

SA Health said the cause of death was being investigated with the case referred to the state coroner.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 9117 cases, 17 deaths, 1334 in hospital with 43 in ICU

Victoria: 7889 cases, 22 deaths, 465 in hospital with 27 in ICU

Queensland: 4434 cases, 13 deaths, 386 in hospital with four in ICU

Tasmania: 872 cases, one death, 38 in hospital with one in ICU

WA: 6249 cases, 14 deaths, 262 in hospital with 10 in ICU

SA: 2983 cases, six deaths, 222 in hospital with eight in ICU

NT: 261 cases, no deaths, 17 in hospital with two in ICU

Comments / 0

Related
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australians#Covid#Modelling#Health Institute#The Burnet Institute#Victorian
CBS News

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID-19 infections

As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
Vice

The Future of Drugs Is a Synthetic Cocktail From Hell

When Keisha, a drug dealer based in British Columbia, Canada, first told me she considered fentanyl “safe,” I scoffed in disbelief. Fentanyl—an opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin—is the main driver of drug deaths in the U.S. and Canada, where it’s been linked to at least 250,000 fatal overdoses in the past decade.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Australian mother is 'hacked to death with an axe by her father-in-law after revealing plans to move back Down Under from Pakistan with her three children'

An Australian woman living in Pakistan has allegedly been killed with an axe by her father-in-law after revealing her plans to move back Down Under with her three children. Sajida Tasneem, 38, was forced by her husband, Ayub Ahmad, to leave their home in Perth to move to Pakistan, according to BBC Urdu.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

423K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy