Tupac’s Family Opening Restaurant Envisaged By Late Rapper Just In Time For Juneteenth

howafrica.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shakur Estate is opening Tupac’s Powamekka Café, a restaurant envisaged by the later rapper, in Los Angeles. The restaurant is a temporary takeover of the Sacramento-founded soul food restaurant Fixins Soul Kitchen. The restaurant, which will be opened on June 16 at 800 W. Olympic Boulevard...

howafrica.com

