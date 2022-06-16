ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

How a Gutting Loss Helped Nicholas Latifi

By Alanis King
Road & Track
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Latifi didn’t need a great race. He just needed a good one. When Latifi arrived at Italy’s famed Monza circuit in 2019, there were three rounds left in the Formula 2 Championship. He sat second in the standings, trailing title leader Nyck de Vries by 34...

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

Related
Road & Track

Where to Watch F1 This Weekend (June 19th, 2022)

With NASCAR, IndyCar, and both European and American sports car racing off, the Canadian GP stands as the only significant closed-circuit car racing draw this weekend. For Ferrari, it could be the turning point of a season. Ferrari has had pace to beat out Red Bull in qualifying just about...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Max Verstappen Holds Off Carlos Sainz Jr. To Win Canadian GP

Carlos Sainz Jr. has been waiting a long, long time to get a shot at a season in a race-winning F1 car. He left Toro Rosso when it became clear he had no real avenue to fight for wins at Red Bull Racing. In his stints at Renault and McLaren, the teams that had won championships in the 2000s were well off the pace. In his first year at Ferrari, the team was still racing a variant of their 2020 car that was their worst in two decades. This year, though, he's finally racing in a car that teammate Charles Leclerc has taken to race wins. Bad luck and on-track mistakes have kept him from contending on his own, but that finally changed today. Unfortunately for Sainz, he left his first battle for a race win the same way he came in: With another career high finish of second and the dream of F1 wins forced to wait for another day.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Pierre Gasly Will Stay With AlphaTauri Next Season

Since the day he returned from an ill-fated stint at the Red Bull Racing senior team, Pierre Gasly has been excellent for the team now known as AlphaTauri. He's won a race, of course, but he's also become a consistent middle-of-the-points performer at a team that has few substantial ambitions of its own. When Red Bull extended Sergio Perez in their second senior car last year, a lack of real opportunity to advance up the grid within the Red Bull system led some to hope that the organization could get creative with Gasly's contract in his last signed year with the team and help him race elsewhere. Now, AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost says this will not happen.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Charles Leclerc Will Start Last In the Canadian GP

On Saturdays, Charles Leclerc has been the class of the Formula 1 world all year. The 2019 pole award winner is well on his way to a second, crushing competition from Red Bull Racing at just about every turn in qualifying. On Sundays, he and Ferrari haven't been able to keep up with those expectations. Now, those Sunday misfortunes have bled into a Saturday: Ferrari have decided to replace every major component of Leclerc's hybrid powertrain this weekend, guaranteeing him enough grid penalties to lead him to start last in tomorrow's race regardless of where he qualifies.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Past Tense#Vehicles#Road Track
Road & Track

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Sounds Bananas on Track

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is one of the most ambitious road cars ever, which is part of why it's taken quite some time to get here. The 1000-hp-at-11,000-rpm science experiment is supposed to get us closer to an F1 car for the road than we've ever seen before. If a video of it bombing around Laguna Seca is anything to go by, the Valkyrie might just live up to that mission.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy