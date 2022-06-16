How a Gutting Loss Helped Nicholas Latifi

Carlos Sainz Jr. has been waiting a long, long time to get a shot at a season in a race-winning F1 car. He left Toro Rosso when it became clear he had no real avenue to fight for wins at Red Bull Racing. In his stints at Renault and McLaren, the teams that had won championships in the 2000s were well off the pace. In his first year at Ferrari, the team was still racing a variant of their 2020 car that was their worst in two decades. This year, though, he's finally racing in a car that teammate Charles Leclerc has taken to race wins. Bad luck and on-track mistakes have kept him from contending on his own, but that finally changed today. Unfortunately for Sainz, he left his first battle for a race win the same way he came in: With another career high finish of second and the dream of F1 wins forced to wait for another day.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO