Wimbledon 2022 — air date, players, presenters, tickets and everything we know

Wimbledon is an annual highlight for any sports fan, but this year is extra special because the Wimbledon 2022 Championships has seen the sporting event return to its full glory for the first time since the pandemic started, with full courts, plenty of spectators and a jam-packed order of play each day.

But it's not all strawberries and Pimms, because despite big names like Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu all bowing out of the tournament in the first week, we still have Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal battling it out for their place in the second week of the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2022 ...

Who is playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon today?

Day five at Wimbledon sees Diane Parry play Ons Jabeur first on Centre Court, followed by World Number 1 Novak Djokovic who will take on Miomir Kecmanovic. Last on court today is Cameron Norrie who will play Steve Johnson. Over the weekend we will see Nadal play once again in a bid to make it through to the second week as he takes on Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

The fourth day of the tournament saw Rafael Nadal beat Ricardas Berankis, while Katie Boulter romped to victory as she came up against world no6 against Karolina Pliskova, and and finally last on court was Coco Gauff who beat Mihaela Buzarnescu in straight sets.

Day three saw men’s world no.1 Novak Djokovic win on Centre Court, but British hopes were dashed as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both went out of the tournament.

On day two, tennis fans watched Rafael Nadal go through to the second round, while Serena Williams bowed out of the tournament after being beaten by Harmony Tan.

British stars Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray both won their matches on the opening day of Wimbledon while defending champion Novak Djokovic also went through to the next round of the tournament.

Wimbledon 2022 — how to watch for free in the UK

UK tennis fans can watch live coverage of Wimbledon 2022 for free until the tournament finishes on Sunday, July 10, with coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Matches will be aired live from The All England Lawn Tennis Club from 11 am daily.

Every evening Today At Wimbledon will see Clare Balding fronting the highlights show at 8.30 pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon 2022 — how to watch from the US

In the US, Wimbledon will be available to stream on ESPN Plus and will be broadcast by ESPN, which is available through most traditional cable packages (double check your plan to confirm) and live TV streaming services including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Wimbledon is back for another glorious summer of world-class tennis. (Image credit: Getty)

Wimbledon 2022 — how to watch from anywhere in the world

Wimbledon is available to watch on the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer, which you can watch via a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even when you're away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wimbledon 2022 — who is playing?

Novak Djokovic

After missing out on playing at the Australian Open, current Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will be back to defend his title as organizers have announced that players unvaccinated against Covid will still be allowed to play. Djokovic is this year's favorite, but can he take the 2022 crown?

Serena Williams

Serena Williams came back for 2022, having been given a wild-card entry after being forced to leave Wimbledon last summer in the first round due to an injury she sustained by slipping on the grass court. Sadly for Serena she didn't get past the first round after being beaten by Harmony Tan.

Emma Raducanu

Probably the most talked about female tennis star currently is Emma Raducanu, who also returned to Wimbledon — this time as a Grand Slam champion for the first time in her career after winning the US Open in 2021. Sadly she only made it to the second round this year. But at the age of just 19, she has many more years playing at Wimbledon ahead of her.

Andy Murray

Andy Murray was also back despite being plagued by injury over the last few years, but British hopes were crushed when he only made it to the second round, finding himself knocked out of the tournament on the same day as Emma Raducanu.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has won the first two Majors of the year and defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final of the French Open, but has he got what it takes to win Wimbledon this year?

Novak Djokovic is the current Wimbledon champion. (Image credit: Getty)

Wimbledon 2022 — schedule of play

Wimbledon has released the following schedule for this year’s Championships...

June 27: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round June 28: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round June 29: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round June 30: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round July 1: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round July 2: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round July 3: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Round of 16, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Round of 16, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round July 4: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals, Girls’ Singles Second Round, Boys’ Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals, Girls’ Singles Second Round, Boys’ Doubles First Round July 5: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Mixed Doubles Semi-finals July 5: Boys’ Singles Second Round, Girls’ Doubles First Round, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Boys’ Singles Second Round, Girls’ Doubles First Round, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) July 6 : Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Round of 16, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Round of 16, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Round of 16, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Round of 16, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) July 7: Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals / Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals, Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals / Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals, Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) July 8: Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals, Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals, Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) July 9: Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) July 10: Gentlemen’s Singles Final, Ladies’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Singles Final, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final, Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Wimbledon 2022 — who is presenting?

Sue Barker will be returning to her presenting duties, but after 30 years as the face of BBC sports, she recently announced she would be stepping back after this year's Wimbledon.

Speaking of her departure, Sue said: “What a wonderful time I’ve had working on some of the biggest sporting events around the world. I will miss it terribly but after 30 years I feel the time is right for me. I’ve worked with the best of the best."

Sue will be live daily from the All England Tennis Club joined by a host of former Wimbledon champions including John McEnroe , Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash, who head up a top-class line-up that also includes Tracy Austin, Johanna Konta, Caroline Wozniacki, Tim Henman and Annabel Croft.

Isa Guha will welcome viewers each day at 11 am before Sue takes over later in the day with play scheduled later into the evening.

Each evening Today At Wimbledon will see Clare Balding fronting the highlights show, which comes live from the open-air studio by The Hill daily at 8.30 pm on BBC Two. Clare will guide viewers through the best of the day’s action and discuss the major talking points, as the tournament unfolds, with a host of special guests.

Sue Barker will be hosting Wimbledon for the last time. (Image credit: BBC)

Wimbledon 2022 — how can I get tickets?

For the first time since the pandemic, you can once again queue on the day for tickets into the grounds and also onto the courts. So if you weren't successful in the 2020 ballot, there is still a way to watch all the tennis action live from SW19.

On-the-day ticket resale will also be available for the first time since 2019.

Wimbledon 2022 — is there a ballot?

Not this year. After Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 due to covid restrictions and then 2021 saw a separate balloting system, anyone who was successful in the 2020 ballot and accepted their seats has been offered the same day and court as they were two years ago.

The ballot for Wimbledon 2023 will open later this year.

Who won Wimbledon 2021?

Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in 2021. It was his sixth Wimbledon gentleman's singles title and 20th major title overall.

The Ladies' Singles title was won by Ashleigh Barty, who beat Karolína Plíšková to become the first Australian women's champion at Wimbledon since 1980.

