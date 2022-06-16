ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglassville, PA

Crowd turns out for Flag Day ceremony at Keystone Villa at Douglassville

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - A group of residents from Keystone Villa at Douglassville could be seen seated in front of the flagpole for the annual Flag Day ceremony. Residents and guests gathered outside of the...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua's Summerfest shows off borough's history

TAMAQUA, Pa. - The Tamaqua Historical Society celebrated the community's heritage with the 31st annual Summerfest. There were train rides, a car show, vendors and lots of homemade food at the event on Sunday. Re-enactors showed off some history, and historical tours were held throughout the day.
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. Coal Winery and Kitchen, which served up contemporary West African Fusion and Ghanaian cuisine with house-made wines in downtown Bethlehem, has closed as its owner searches for a new location for the business, according to its Facebook page.
HEALTH
Newswatch 16

Flames damage home in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Schuylkill County Friday night. The alarm came in around 9:30 p.m. along Tammany Street in Orwigsburg. Firefighters from surrounding communities were called in to help. Several streets around the fire scene were blocked off. No cause was listed for the fire...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation Pow-Wow held in South Jersey (PHOTOS)

The 41st Annual Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation Pow-Wow was held at the Salem County Fairgrounds in Pilesgrove Township Saturday and Sunday. Pow-wows are Native American festivals “where nations from throughout the continent gather to a hosting nation’s land and share in celebration through singing and dancing,” according to the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape website.
PILESGROVE, NJ
Times News

Anniversary: Lehighton couple wed 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Pathroff are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 24, 1972, at Immaculate Conception Church in Jim Thorpe. Mrs. Pathroff is the former Diane Carole Klotz, daughter of the late Dale R. Klotz and Carole (Heydt) Klotz. Mr. Pathroff is the son of...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

All-inclusive playground opens in Bucks

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A ribbon-cutting marked the opening of a new playground in Quakertown. The ceremony was held Friday at QuiNBy's Playground in the 600 block of West Mill Street in Quakertown. QuiNBy is the squirrel mascot for QNB Bank, which partnered with the borough to make this park happen.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware schools pushed to declare Diwali a holiday

    A Hindu activist last week praised Brandywine School District as the first in Delaware to close so students could celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. Students will be off, but only because that is a day the district designated for parent-teacher conferences. Staff members will be working. In 2023, Diwali falls on a Sunday. But the system ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Concord Road to Close for Base Repair in Bethel, Aston Townships

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Concord Road is scheduled to close between Chelsea Road and Cherry Tree Road in Bethel and Aston townships, Delaware County, on Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, June 24, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for base repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
ASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Land Preservation Deal Reached at Broomall’s Lake in Media

There is a tentative agreement preserving Broomall’s Lake at the Broomall’s Lake Country Club in Media Borough, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “The property remains private property, it just will be private property that will be limited in what the private owners can do to it,” said Delaware County Solicitor William F. Martin.
MEDIA, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside Giacomo's Italian Market in Quakertown

Kristin Randazzo hopes customers feel like a visitor in her home when they’re perusing Giacomo’s Italian Market in Quakertown. The vibe is cozy, chic and welcoming, many of the employees are actually family and her kids may be running around barefoot with a football… what’s more homey than that?
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Mercury

Hundreds march for no more domestic violence in Berks

If a few hundred people wearing raspberry-colored “Safe Berks” shirts didn’t grab attention, exhortations on the hand-held signs of members of the greater Berks County community — women, men and children — who marched up and down four blocks of Penn Avenue in Wyomissing and West Reading on Saturday morning were impossible not to see.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, U.S. 1 Among State Highways Restricted for Construction Activities in the Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) are among state highways restricted this week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under construction activities involving bridge inspections, guiderail repairs, ADA intersection improvements, and other safety activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

