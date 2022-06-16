ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Junior League of Albany raises $18,900-plus during '21-'22

By From staff reports
 4 days ago
Events like Kids in the Kitchen helped the Albany Junior League raise just short of $19,000 for local nonprofits this league year. File Photo

ALBANY — The Junior League of Albany, Georgia’s 2021-2022 league year has come to an end, and the small but mighty league of 31 active members raised a total of $18,913 in support of nonprofits in the community.

“The league’s fundraising efforts would not be possible without partnerships and support from the community,” outgoing Albany Junior League President Ginger Faircloth said in a news release. “A special thank you also goes to our corporate sponsors. With their continued support, we can live up to our mission and continue to help women and children in our community.”

Necco Foster Care, the league’s signature project, received $12,583. The Children’s Miracle Network received $5,392. Through a provisional project, $937 was raised for the ARC of Southwest Georgia to purchase new playground equipment.

The league hosted events during the season including Kids in the Kitchen and a Character Brunch. They were also the recipients of Modern Gas Company’s Rib Showdown. Corporate sponsors included Phoebe Health Systems; Ross, Handelman, Nestale and Goff; Draffin Tucker; Georgia Power; Perkins, Simmons and Cline Family Dentistry; Perry Paint and Body Shop; Flint Community Bank; Fleming and Riles Insurance; McCleskey Cotton; F&W Forestry; Custom Interiors; Jeremy P. Darden, DMD; and Hutchins, Clenney, Rumsey, Huckaby.

Ashley Nestale will serve as the Junior League president for the 2022-2023 league year. Junior League women are hands-on volunteers with dozens of community organizations and receive high-level training to make them valuable community leaders. Women interested in volunteering, learning new skills, and making new friends are invited to join the Junior League of Albany.

For additional information, email contact@jlalbany.org.

