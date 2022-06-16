Announcement of move to American highlights year to remember for UNT athletics

Buy Now North Texas won a Conference USA title for the third straight season in men’s basketball this spring when it captured the league’s West Division championship. The moment was one of several highlights during the year for the Mean Green. Jacob McCready/DRC

Wren Baker took a moment last week to reflect on what turned out to be a year to remember in North Texas athletics.

UNT’s athletic director left little doubt about how he viewed the 2021-22 campaign once he had a minute to think about it.

“Overall, it was one of the best years in North Texas history,” Baker said. “It started with the announcement of our move to the American Athletic Conference, which was a huge accomplishment for us that represents a great opportunity to continue to elevate the program.”

It turned out UNT was just getting started when the clock officially started counting down on its time as a member of Conference USA.

The Mean Green will make the move to the American, a league that will include SMU and Tulsa — regional rivals UNT views as peers — after the upcoming school year.

UNT followed up the initial news of its move to the American last fall with an official announcement on Wednesday afternoon that included the timing of the move on July 1, 2023, solidifying the biggest news in Mean Green athletics in years.

UNT spent the rest of the school year trying to prove the program is ready for the jump to a higher-level conference.

The Mean Green did a pretty good job of doing just that.

UNT won C-USA titles in men’s basketball, softball and women’s golf. And those accomplishments are just part of what UNT achieved.

Jalie Mitchell led the school’s women’s basketball team to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament for the first time in 20 years. Seth Littrell guided the Mean Green in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons.

The bookend to a memorable year came this spring, when UNT announced that its athletes posted a 3.206 departmentwide GPA for the spring semester. The mark is the highest for a semester in program history.

“Our academic accomplishments continue with our student-athletes achieving at record levels,” Baker said. “And then you look at our competitive success.

“There’s a lot to be proud of. Hopefully our fans and alums feel that sense of pride.”

One of UNT’s most consistent programs in recent years has been its men’s basketball team. Grant McCasland led the Mean Green to their third straight C-USA title this spring, when UNT won the league’s West Division.

Louisiana Tech upset the Mean Green in the conference tournament, but UNT did come back to make its first appearance in the National Invitation Tournament. The Mean Green beat Texas State in the opening round before falling to national power Virginia in a heartbreaker in the second round.

Tylor Perry’s desperation 3-pointer in overtime bounced away and UNT fell 71-69 in overtime, ending one of the best seasons in program history. The Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season while finishing 25-7 behind a stout defense.

UNT allowed 55.7 points per game, a total that led the country.

“There hasn’t been a more connected group,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said following the Mean Green’s loss to Virginia. “They kept breaking records with a team that wasn’t picked to finish near the top of our league. It was a credit to how hard they competed every day.”

UNT’s football team showed that same type of fight in the fall when it rebounded from a 1-6 start by winning five straight games to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green capped that run with a 45-23 win over UTSA.

The Roadrunners came into the game undefeated and ranked No. 15 nationally.

UNT went on to fall to Miami (Ohio) 27-14 in the Frisco Football Classic.

“I am proud of this team and the foundation they set,” Littrell said following the game. “Not every team leaves a legacy. This one did because of the culture aspect of it. That is why we will have success in the future.”

UNT’s women’s basketball team reached a milestone a few weeks later when it received its first WNIT invitation since 2002.

The Mean Green fell to Tulsa 75-62 at the Super Pit.

“There is no doubt this was a step forward,” Mitchell said after the game. “You hate to go out like this, but I told the team I was proud of what we were able to accomplish this season. Making it to the postseason should make us hungry for more.”

The North Texas women’s golf team kept momentum going for UNT’s athletics program when it rallied from a six-shot deficit in the final round to win the C-USA golf tournament.

UNT’s softball team capped the school year with a historic run.

The Mean Green won the C-USA tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time. UNT went on to advance to the final of the Stillwater Regional before falling to Oklahoma State.

UNT’s run was one of the final highlights for the Mean Green in a year to remember.

“This experience was great for us,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “I’m really excited for this group — what we’ve got [coming back] and what we’ve got joining our program next year, we’re only going to get better.”

UNT’s announcement means it has the opportunity to continue that growth in the American Athletic League, perfectly capping a year to remember for the Mean Green.