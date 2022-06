Bitcoin has fallen more than 70% in value since it hit its 2021 high of over $67,000, now worth just under $19,000. The leading cryptocurrency has taken a beating in 2022, continuing a decline that started in November last year. For most of the year, the value remained within touching distance of $40,000, but two large drops – one at the beginning of May and one last week – has brought the currency to less than one-third of that November high.

