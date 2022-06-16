ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loungey Italian Steakhouse Opens at the JW Marriott in Downtown Austin

By Erin Russell
Cover picture for the articleThe JW Marriott hotel in downtown Austin has a new restaurant, Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, with fancy steaks and pastas. It’s open as of today, Thursday, June 16, on the ground floor of the hotel at 110 East Second Street. Dean’s is a luxe steakhouse with...

