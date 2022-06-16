5 Uniqlo Basics To Keep In Your Summer Style Rotation

Chances are your skincare routine needs to adjust to the extreme heat and sun exposure during peak summertime. For me, it means swapping out heavy creams for more lightweight formulas or opting for products with skin-cooling ingredients — and I just so happened to find the holy grail of hydrating hot-weather products at Hey Bud. The Australian skin-care brand is most notable for using hemp seed oil as a hero ingredient in its lineup, which not only helps relieve conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis but also aids in collagen production, thanks to the oil's high levels of omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids. If you'd like to try Hey Bud products for yourself, the brand is offering R29 readers an exclusive 15% off site wide with the code REFINERY29 through 11/7/2022.

