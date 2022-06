“I think my first trip to Hawaii was a vacation in Kauai,” contemplates Carolyn Murphy. “I was immediately captivated by the greenery and the lush tropical land—like I could see and feel the earth breathing.” This is a sentiment shared by her design partners. Today, just in time for International Surfing Day, the eco-minded and surf-loving supermodel launches Surf’s Up, her second upcycled collection with Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding of Los Angeles-based denim brand Mother. It’s also the third release of 60% Mother, which denotes the brand’s collections that are primarily made of repurposed vintage and dead-stock garments and textiles.

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO