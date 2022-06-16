ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2023 NFL mock draft: Top QBs dominate early 1st-round projections

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BzcO_0gD1B5lH00

The 2023 NFL draft is still a long way off, but that’s never going to stop us from looking into the future and trying to project how the first round of next year’s draft could shake out.

After a draft that saw just one quarterback selected in the first round in 2022, the 2023 class appears to have no shortage of promising passers who could end up warranting a top-32 selection.

How will the game’s most important position stack up to the other groups in next year’s draft class? Will the top overall prospect take a back seat at the No. 1 overall pick to the best quarterback on the board?

Here are our updated first-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft:

1. Houston Texans | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ek5o9_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

If the Texans are picking this high, it’s likely the Davis Mills experiment didn’t go well. Stroud has all the tools to be a franchise passer at the next level, and has already put up huge numbers against top competition.

2. Atlanta Falcons | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXjPm_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Falcons may have landed their quarterback of the future in Desmond Ridder, which should free them up to take the best overall prospect in this draft. Anderson is a dominant pass rusher who could challenge for the Heisman Trophy this year.

3. Seattle Seahawks | Alabama QB Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofASj_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Seahawks don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback on their roster after trading away Russell Wilson, and finding one will be their top priority next offseason. Young might be undersized, but he’s still got all the mental and physical traits to be a franchise passer.

4. New York Jets | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZe6m_0gD1B5lH00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5. Detroit Lions | Washington State QB Cam Ward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201tV4_0gD1B5lH00
(August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

The Lions punted on the 2022 quarterback class, likely hoping to land a better prospect at the top of next year’s draft. Ward looked like he was playing NCAA Football 14 on rookie mode at Incarnate Word, and if he can do anything similar in the Pac-12, he could easily end up warranting a top-five pick.

6. Carolina Panthers | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ys9w0_0gD1B5lH00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers might have stolen a quality starting quarterback in Matt Corral, but he could use another dynamic pass-catcher to pair with D.J. Moore. Smith-Njigba is the next elite receiver prospect to come out of Columbus, and might be the best we’ve seen in a while.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBVSN_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

This pick is a bit of a projection, as Bresee missed most of last season due to injury. But the Jaguars could use a dominant, disruptive force for the interior of their defensive line, and Bresee has all the traits to be that kind of presence at full strength.

8. Chicago Bears | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFuUM_0gD1B5lH00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This pick has to be used to help Justin Fields, whether it’s a franchise left tackle or a true No. 1 receiver. With Smith-Njigba already off the board, the Bears opt for the former in Johnson, who has been tested against some of the best edge defenders in the nation.

9. New York Giants | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBdU7_0gD1B5lH00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants declined the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract, so barring massive improvement from the former top-10 pick this season, the Giants will be looking for his replacement here. Richardson has been banged up, but has top-shelf physical traits and limitless potential when healthy.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rV1Ox_0gD1B5lH00
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle is another big need, but it wouldn’t be surprising for the Steelers to prefer to pass rusher in the first round. Murphy is an explosive edge defender who would pair nicely with T.J. Watt.

11. Washington Commanders | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSoGQ_0gD1B5lH00
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Depending on how the 2022 season plays out, the Commanders could end up needing an long-term upgrade at left tackle. Skoronski has the power, athleticism and toughness to be an immediate upgrade at a premium position for Washington.

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oUpf_0gD1B5lH00
(AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Adam Thielen turns 32 in August, so the Vikings could be looking for a long-term running mate for Justin Jefferson. Boutte is a well-rounded pass-catcher with the athleticism and physicality to be the perfect successor to Minnesota’s aging veteran.

13. New England Patriots | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRIuh_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick’s defense is at its best when it has a smart, tough, athletic linebacker running the show from the middle. Sewell checks all of those boxes, and would allow the Pats to continue their youth movement and overhaul on defense.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wsAY_0gD1B5lH00
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

James Bradberry was a huge addition this offseason, but Darius Slay will turn 32 in January, which means the Eagles could still be targeting a young understudy who could become a No. 1 corner. A transfer from LSU, Ricks could be the latest Alabama defensive back to come off the board in the first round.

15. Las Vegas Raiders | USC WR Jordan Addison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcCuZ_0gD1B5lH00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There may be bigger needs elsewhere, but if an explosive playmaker like Addison is still on the board here, it wouldn’t be surprising to see head coach Josh McDaniels pound the table for him. Adding Addison to Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Davante Adams would be huge for Derek Carr.

16. Miami Dolphins | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIWBB_0gD1B5lH00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Jaelan Phillips has a promising future, but the Dolphins need another young, explosive edge rusher to pair him with. Ojulari racked up seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2021, and is primed for even more this year.

17. Tennessee Titans | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoSJ5_0gD1B5lH00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

18. Arizona Cardinals | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395tap_0gD1B5lH00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Since losing Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals have lacked a true shutdown corner who can matchup with top receivers on the outside. Ringo proved his big-play ability and ball skills last year, capping off a strong 2021 campaign with a pick-six that sealed the national title.

19. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama S Malachi Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5xm5_0gD1B5lH00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After adding an athletic playmaker at corner earlier in the first round, the Eagles double-dip in the secondary here. Moore is a versatile ballhawk who would bring much-needed big-play ability to the back end of Philly’s defensive backfield.

20. Indianapolis Colts | Kentucky QB Will Levis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW3Ff_0gD1B5lH00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts spent the 2022 draft building around Matt Ryan, but next year, they should think about drafting his eventual successor. Levis still needs to show improved development this season, but the flashes he’s displayed up to this point carry potential first-round promise.

21. Cincinnati Bengals | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IUu6_0gD1B5lH00
Syndication: The Greenville News

The Bengals did a solid job of reloading their biggest areas of need this offseason (offensive line, secondary), so next year’s top pick could be used on an athletic, versatile defender for the front seven. Simpson would be the perfect fit, thanks to his ability to make big plays in every phase of the game.

22. Baltimore Ravens | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfGDo_0gD1B5lH00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

23. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRyXY_0gD1B5lH00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

24. Dallas Cowboys | Miami (FL) OT Zion Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUAez_0gD1B5lH00
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The rebuild continues for the Dallas offensive line, as they land Nelson, who could have been a fairly early pick in this year’s draft. He could start at right tackle, allowing 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith to remain as a dominant guard.

25. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zwyv_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

26. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGu31_0gD1B5lH00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When you have multiple first-rounders, you can afford a bit of a luxury pick, especially when the value is this good. Robinson looks like a top-10 overall prospect, but even the best running backs tend to slide on draft day. He would be an immediate superstar in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

27. Los Angeles Chargers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Olc3H_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

28. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9STa_0gD1B5lH00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have some serviceable starters at corner, but they’re still looking for a true shutdown artist who can lead the whole group. The son of another dominant NFL defender, Porter has all the ingredients to make a similar impact at the next level.

29. Green Bay Packers | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10h5xy_0gD1B5lH00
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Yes, the Packers traded up in the second round of this year’s draft for Christian Watson, but that shouldn’t stop them from giving Aaron Rodgers another explosive receiver early in next year’s draft. Mims is undersized, but makes up for it with his big-play ability.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QW2Q_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

31. Buffalo Bills | Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I54Ce_0gD1B5lH00
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Bills have one of the NFL’s best safety tandems right now, but thank could change next offseason, if they’re not able to keep Jordan Poyer from hitting free agency. A transfer from Northwestern, Joseph has the athleticism, instincts and versatility to be the ideal replacement.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBOL8_0gD1B5lH00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have two starting corners (Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting) and one starting safety (Mike Edwards) on the final year of their rookie contracts. Catalon is a versatile defender who can line up all over the secondary, with the athleticism to make big plays in coverage, and the physicality to mix it up in the box.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo
The Spun

Tom Brady Opens Up About Marriage: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady continues to play professional football well into his 40s. That's something that probably doesn't sit extremely well with his loved ones - or, at least, his wife. Gisele Bundchen is left to raise her and Brady's kids during the football season. Brady and Bundchen have two children together and he's obviously not home a lot during the NFL season.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

2 First-Round Picks Still Haven't Signed Their Rookie Contracts

It's been nearly two months since the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off in Las Vegas, and yet, there are still a couple of first-round picks that haven't signed their rookie contracts. As of now, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and New England Patriots offensive guard Cole Strange are the only...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal

What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith?. While most would suggest that the Cowboys just hold onto Smith, others have wondered if Dallas could be put into a better longterm position if a trade is made. Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#Ncaa Football 14#Panthers#American Football#Texans#C J Stroud#Atlanta Falcons
saturdaytradition.com

Carnell Tate, 5-star WR, reveals finalists and commitment plans

Carnell Tate is just about ready to make his college decision. This weekend, the 5-star wide receiver revealed he will be committing on Monday afternoon. Tate will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. ET. After picking up scholarship offers from 37 programs, Tate is deciding between Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

3 NFL Coaches Placed On "Hot Seat" For 2022 Season

A whopping nine NFL teams enter the 2022 season with a new head coach. While those new leaders should get at least a year to prove their merit, others around the league should view that rampant turnover as potential trouble ahead. Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton identified three coaches on the...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Tate Reveals Final 4 Schools

Carnell Tate is one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the class of 2023, and it looks like the five-star receiver is ready to make a decision on his future Monday. This weekend, Tate revealed his top four schools via Twitter after receiving 37 scholarship offers. According to the IMG...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson shares why he wanted trade to Broncos

Russell Wilson had some specific criteria in mind when it came to his desired trade destinations. The Pro Bowl quarterback was dealt from Seattle to Denver over the offseason. Wilson says that he had three wishes when it came to his new team. Speaking to reporters Friday during the 2022...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills DT Ed Oliver thinks that the addition of OLB Von Miller will help free himself up on the defensive line. “I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him, I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me,” Oliver said, via Brian Chojnacki of WGRZ.com.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor cancels visit to Oregon, cuts Ducks out of top schools

The Oregon Ducks received unfortunate news on Friday afternoon. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced he had narrowed his recruitment to two schools and canceled the rest of his visits. Proctor, the No. 1 ranked OT in the 2023 class, was scheduled to visit Eugene later this month, and was set to be one of the marquee visitors on campus. Instead, Proctor announced he will focus on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. After landing five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, there was a hope Oregon could keep the momentum rolling with Proctor, but that no longer appears to be the case. Film Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Top Schools Iowa Hawkeyes Alabama Crimson Tide Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/153795694075558707211
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy