ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Shocking moment a woman is tasered in the middle of a busy city shopping mall - with cops allegedly finding her armed with a box cutter and two pairs of scissors

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Shocking footage has emerged of three police officers tasering a woman in the middle of a busy shopping mall.

Police were called to Rundle Mall, in Adelaide's CBD, about 11.30am on Thursday to reports a woman was wandering around with a knife.

A video posted online showed the officers surrounding the women with taser guns and screaming at her to 'get down' as she ranted at them.

The woman, who did not appear to be holding anything in her hands, then jumped towards them with a tensed fist, prompting the officers to fire.

The taser hit the woman in the chest and she dropped to the ground, clutching her arm as she writhed in pain before one of the officers demanded her to roll onto her stomach.

The clip ended with the woman lying on her stomach, arguing with the cops after they asked her to put out her arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSPGO_0gD1AWIc00
Shocking footage shows a woman being tasered by police in Adelaide's CBD on Thursday 

South Australia Police said the incident unfolded when the mall's security staff approached the woman and she allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened them.

'Security followed her into the mall and contacted police,' SA Police said.

'Members of SAPOL’s Security Response Section were quickly on scene and subdued the woman using a taser.'

Police allege the woman had a 'box cutter and two pairs of scissors' with her when she was arrested.

The 36-year-old woman from Blackwood was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she will be assessed.

On her release, she is expected to be charged with carrying an offensive weapon and assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpnQf_0gD1AWIc00
After taking several steps towards the police, an officer fired a taser gun and she dropped to the ground 

Comments / 180

James Amador
3d ago

This is not news. This is just an ordinary day in the life of a law officer. Confronting people that instead of complying with police they take it upon themselves to start a combative situation that causes officers to use force to contain the suspect as they are trained to do.

Reply(7)
29
Politically Heard
4d ago

I don't know what to say. All I can say is she's lucky to be alive. Apparently cops are scared of other weapons that don't shoot.

Reply(19)
23
Ken West
4d ago

was she brandishing nthe knife ,did she threaten anyone hell she could have had a job in the mall where she needed scissors and a box cutter to open boxes with

Reply(27)
18
Related
Daily Mail

Funeral home worker claims police STOPPED him from saving kids during Texas school shooting and reveals he tried to help gunman out of car crash until he spotted rifle and his 'evil look'

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

How shattered fiancé of glamorous blonde who was allegedly shot dead in shock daylight execution in a ritzy suburb was told about her death in JAIL: 'He's holding it together'

A murdered woman's fiancé has revealed his heartache after learning his glamorous partner was allegedly shot dead while he was locked up in a jail cell. Mitchell White's partner Feebie McIntosh, 25, was allegedly shot in the head at a home in Dicky Beach on the Sunshine Coast on May 27 - and died later after being rushed to hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taser#Scissors#Guns#Box Cutter#South Australia Police#Sa Police#Sapol
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Disturbing details emerge about bodies of two women in their 20s found in a unit - as it's revealed the pair were sisters and were badly decomposed after lying inside for DAYS

The decomposing bodies of two women have been found inside a unit in Sydney's south west, with detectives launching an urgent investigation. About 9.30am on Tuesday emergency services were called to a home on Canterbury Road, near Dibbs Street, Canterbury, following a concern for welfare report. Upon arrival, officers from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida man, 51, is arrested after he unwittingly gave cops surveillance footage that showed him dragging the body of a woman through his home before dumping her in a ditch

A Florida man has been arrested after he unwittingly gave cops evidence showing him dragging a missing mother-of-two's body through his house. William Redden, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse after sharing with police footage of him pulling Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, towards a 12ft ditch. Shenefield had...
PALMETTO, FL
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Straphanger, 51, is left dazed and covered in blood after being pushed onto the tracks at Grand Central station in New York City in random attack by a one-armed man: Latest act of senseless violence on the Big Apple's crime-plagued subway

A man was left bloodied after being pushed onto the tracks at Grand Central station in Manhattan Thursday, by a one-armed suspect who is still on the run. The incident occurred on the station's 7 train platform just after 4 pm, police said Thursday, after the suspect got into a physical fight with the 51-year-old victim, who has not been named.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Startling moment gunmen open fire on an Outlaws bikie gang clubhouse before speeding away as $250,000 reward is offered and CCTV released to track them down

A $250,000 reward has been offered by police in the hope of solving two bikie-related shootings from three years ago. The shootings took place in 2019 outside the Outlaws bikie gang clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of Carrum Downs. CCTV has been re-released of the first shooting that occurred just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man fears Madeleine McCann was hidden inside van shown to him by prime suspect

The father of Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner’s ex fears the girl may have been hidden inside the paedophile’s van as he was shown it. Dieter Fehlinger, 67, was shown the Volkswagen in 2007 while visiting his daughter Nicole in Portugal. He previously said Brueckner – who was made the prime suspect of Maddie’s murder in April – had said he could hide drugs or “even a small child” in an adapted hiding place.Mr Fehlinger initially brushed off concerns around Brueckner’s comments but is now haunted by the possibility that the British toddler who went missing in May 2007...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment armed 12-YEAR-OLD boy robs a Michigan gas station: Child aims his grandfather's gun at cashier and fires a warning shot after she asks 'are you serious?'

A youngster was caught on surveillance camera video holding up a Michigan gas station as he demanded the money from the cashier. Footage sees the skinny 12-year-old waiting calmly in line in the town of Hartford, with his hand in his backpack as a customer in front of him pay for gas.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

423K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy