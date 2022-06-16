PRUETT: Daly delivering with ECR

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost says Pierre Gasly will be staying with the team in 2023. Gasly was linked with a move elsewhere despite being under contract next year, with Red Bull choosing whether he races for AlphaTauri or able to try and place him with another team. However, Tost says the Frenchman’s future has already been decided and he won’t be moving until the end of next season at the earliest.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO