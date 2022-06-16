ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRUETT: Daly delivering with ECR

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more interesting undercurrents this season can be found with Conor Daly’s rise at Ed Carpenter Racing. Leaving the fourth race of the year at Barber Motorsports Park, Daly was mired down in P19 in the championship and watched with frustration and envy as ECR teammate Rinus VeeKay stood...

ESPN

Todd Gilliland capitalizes on late restart to win NASCAR Truck Series race at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- Todd Gilliland pulled away off a late restart to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night on Knoxville Raceway's half-mile dirt oval. Racing for father David Gilliland in his lone Truck start of the season, Gilliland won for the third time in the series. After four full seasons in the Truck Series, he moved up to the Cup Series this year with Front Row Motorsports.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Racing News

NASCAR Trucks: For Sale

6 NASCAR Camping World Trucks have been listed for sale. Tim Viens is the co-owner of G2G Racing (Glory to God Racing). The Mooresville, North Carolina team competes in the NASCAR Truck Series. The team fields two entries, part-time. They have entered using the No. 46 and No. 47. 2022...
MOORESVILLE, NC
racer.com

Castroneves joins field for SRX opener

The Camping World SRX Series has announced that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has joined the field for tonight’s kickoff race for the series’ second season at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Castroneves’ entry brings the field to 13, alongside 2021 series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, IndyCar veterans Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, NASCAR veterans Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Bill Elliott, Trans Am’s Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard, who will drive the “ringer” entry reserved for local aces at each SRX event. Pollard earned his place by taking the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8-9 at Five Flags Speedway.
PENSACOLA, FL
racer.com

Wonder’s collection headlines Gooding Pebble Beach auction

Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, will feature the William M. Wonder Collection at its signature event August 19-20. Wonder, who died in January at age 83, was a well-respected American privateer racer who built a collection of significant competition cars, many of which scheduled to cross the block during the premier two-day late-summer auction.
CARS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Knoxville Raceway

For the second time this season, Camping World Truck Series drivers will test their skills on dirt as they race Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. Series point leader Ben Rhodes won the April dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Here is a look at Saturday’s Knoxville schedule:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
racer.com

Clarke, Petramalo take Sunday Montreal Ferrari Challenge wins

After a Saturday filled with rain showers and cold temperatures, the city of Montreal and also the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve experienced a complete turn around on Sunday with packed grandstands and sunny, warm weather greeting the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge championship. Despite several incidents in Saturday’s races, 34 examples...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kurtz completes GT America sweep at VIR

Cooler temperatures prevailed at Virginia International Raceway for Sunday morning’s GT America powered by AWS race. This was round 6 of the 16 race championship with strong fields in both SRO3 and GT4. Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, and Ferrari racers landed on the SRO3 podium with Porsche and Aston Martin teams taking the top spots in GT4.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Nashville begins run of 20 consecutive weekends of racing for Cup

After a weekend off, it’s time to get back to racing for the Cup Series. This weekend at Nashville Superspeedway marks the first of 20 consecutive weekends the series races, going all the way to the season finale in November at Phoenix Raceway. NBC and USA Network take over...
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

Third "quite overwhelming" for embattled Hamilton

Finishing on the podium in the Canadian Grand Prix was “overwhelming” for Lewis Hamilton after the struggles has faced in recent races. Hamilton was in pain after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to the severity of the bouncing within his Mercedes, and needed acupuncture and massages following the race to help him be fit for Montreal.
MOTORSPORTS
#Indy Car#Indy 500#Indycar Series#Ecr#Veekay#Chevy#Indycar#Hoosier
racer.com

Ruud claims fourth TCX win in TC America race 2

Race 2 of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School at Virginia International Raceway was a fast-paced affair packed full of thrilling battles across every class. Being it was Father’s Day, Fanatec GT World Challenge America competitor David Askew had the opportunity to watch his daughter Olivia Askew (No. 29 Fast Track Racing BMW M2 CS Cup) from the pit lane, as did many families who came out to watch their sons and daughters take to the fast and tricky tarmac of VIR.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Larsson reigns in Nitro Rallycross opener

Robin Larsson was the man to beat as Nitro Rallycross kicked off its all-new, all-electric Group E category at Lydden Hill in the UK. The Monster Energy RX Cartel driver was fastest in Saturday’s practice sessions, before emerging victorious from Battle Bracket knockout qualifying after beating Niclas Gronholm, Oliver Eriksson and teammate Andreas Bakkerud.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Gasly confirmed at AlphaTauri through 2023

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost says Pierre Gasly will be staying with the team in 2023. Gasly was linked with a move elsewhere despite being under contract next year, with Red Bull choosing whether he races for AlphaTauri or able to try and place him with another team. However, Tost says the Frenchman’s future has already been decided and he won’t be moving until the end of next season at the earliest.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen surprised by Ferrari pace in Montreal

Max Verstappen wasn’t expecting Ferrari to be as competitive as it was in the Canadian Grand Prix as he had to hold off Carlos Sainz in a tense battle throughout the final part of the race. A Safety Car period led to a restart with 16 laps left and...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Eli Tomac takes Motocross Round 4 at High Point with a tiebreaker, Jett Lawrence wins 250s the same way

Eli Tomac had to overcome modest starts in both motos to become the fourth winner of 2022 in Motocross Round 4 at High Point Raceway. It was a hard-fought victory as he had to rely on the tiebreaker to take the overall win from Chase Sexton. Both riders scored moto wins and second-place finishes. In the 250 class, Jett Lawrence earned his fourth straight overall win in the same manner over his brother, Hunter Lawrence.
HIGH POINT, NC
racer.com

Piastri set for 2023 F1 seat, with 2022 promotion not ruled out

Oscar Piastri will almost certainly have a seat on the Formula 1 grid in 2023, while Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer is not ruling out an early promotion this season. The 2021 Formula 2 champion is having to endure a year on the sidelines as Alpine has Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso under contract this season, leaving Piastri to carry out a testing program. RACER understands the Australian is a leading candidate to race for Williams next year, amid rumors that move could even come this season, Szafnauer says he’s confident he’ll be on the grid in 2023, if not sooner.
MOTORSPORTS

