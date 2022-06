LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local doctor was indicted for trying to hire someone to murder her ex-husband. Dr. Stephanie Russell, 52, contacted an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a hitman and agreed to pay $7,000 to the agent in exchange for murdering her ex-husband, according to information from the Department of Justice.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO