Amber Heard is terrified that Johnny Depp will sue her into silence, but she still has warm feelings for her ex. In an interview segment airing Wednesday, June 15, the Aquaman star told Savannah Guthrie, "I love him. I loved him with all my heart, and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really to understand. If you ever loved anyone, it should be really easy."

