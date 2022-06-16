ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The time was right for an aggressive rate hike, former Fed economist says

NPR
 3 days ago

Oh, to be a member of the Fed right now. The Federal Reserve is in this delicate dance to try and rein in inflation without sinking the economy. But it has decided to make a big move. The Fed has announced it's raising interest rates three-quarters of a percentage. This is...

NPR

Is this a recession? The state of the U.S. economy

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with economist Teresa Ghilarducci about the state of the U.S. economy — record inflation, rising interest rates and how to prepare for a recession. ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:. On your most recent trip to the grocery store or to the gas station, you've surely noticed what...
NPR

Two economists tell us what we know about rising inflation and the economy right now

Good morning. One big, scary word is dominating the news these days - inflation. It's at a 40-year high, up more than 8% from last year. And we're all paying more for gas, for rent, for groceries. And you might be wondering why and how bad could this get. The thing is, it's not entirely clear, and even the experts don't agree on those points. So we're asking a couple of economists to tell us what we do know so far. Tara Sinclair teaches at George Washington University, and Justin Wolfers teaches at the University of Michigan. Good morning, both of you.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
NPR

Former federal judge warns of danger to American democracy

During Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, one witness issued a dire warning to the country. J. Michael Luttig is a retired federal judge who advised Vice President Mike Pence that he could not overturn the results of the 2020 election, despite pressure he was receiving from the president. In his testimony this week, he said that, almost two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, quote, "Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy." Luttig said, we're at a crossroads, similar to the ones the United States faced during the Civil War, and he said America needs help. The question now is what kind, and how should the country navigate its way through these crossroads?
Person
Claudia Sahm
NPR

As Biden weighs loan forgiveness, Americans are more worried about college's cost

President Biden is inching toward an announcement on federal student loan forgiveness. Most reports say he'll probably propose what he promised during his campaign - forgiving up to $10,000 per borrower. A new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that slightly more than half of Americans support that idea, but given the choice, a far greater number would favor a different solution - that includes a majority of those with student loans. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo reports.
NPR

Sports betting ads are everywhere. Some worry gamblers will pay a steep price

A new era of legalized betting is taking root across the U.S., one that is radically reshaping what it means to watch professional and collegiate sports. For many fans, the days of the once-a-year Super Bowl office pool are a distant memory. Betting on sports in much of the country is now as easy as tapping an app on your phone.
NPR

Shireen Abu Akleh's brother calls on the U.S. to investigate his sister's killing

The Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was wearing a blue vest with the word press on it when she was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank. That was more than a month ago. And among the many people around the world pushing for accountability for her death is her brother. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been to the family's home and is here to tell us about his conversations as well as the latest developments in this case. Hi, Daniel.
