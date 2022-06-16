The time was right for an aggressive rate hike, former Fed economist says

During Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, one witness issued a dire warning to the country. J. Michael Luttig is a retired federal judge who advised Vice President Mike Pence that he could not overturn the results of the 2020 election, despite pressure he was receiving from the president. In his testimony this week, he said that, almost two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, quote, "Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy." Luttig said, we're at a crossroads, similar to the ones the United States faced during the Civil War, and he said America needs help. The question now is what kind, and how should the country navigate its way through these crossroads?

