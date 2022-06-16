ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Mr. Reggie Beasley

By Grice Connect
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mr. Reggie Beasley, age 89, died on Tuesday, June 14th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. Reggie was born in Bulloch County on July 8th 1932 to the late Mr. Dave Beasley and Mrs. Stella Finch Beasley. He attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and...

griceconnect.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Mr. Donnie Sheffield

Mr. Donnie Sheffield, age, 70, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was a retired roofer, working with Corder roofing for 15 years before returning to Bulloch County, where he started his own business, Sheffield Roofing. He was a roofer for 50 years. Donnie was a veteran of the US Army where he was awarded the National Service Medal and was a Sharpshooter.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch marks Juneteenth with weekend-long celebration

Across Bulloch County, several community organizations hosted events this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day. The festivities kicked off Friday evening at the Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center near Portal. Volunteers prepared fried fish and offered live entertainment while Center staff gave tours of the facility and on-site museum.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Calvin Byrd

STATESSBORO, GA: Calvin Byrd age 70, made his transition to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Bulloch County where he attended the public school. He was a self-employed mechanic and last employed by Franklin Chevrolet. He...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters, age 85, passed away on Monday, June 13th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. Nita was born in Allendale, South Carolina in 1937. She graduated from Allendale High School in 1955 and studied Nursing at South Carolina Baptist in Columbia, SC. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1958 and had a job waiting for her at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulloch County, GA
Obituaries
City
Statesboro, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
County
Bulloch County, GA
Statesboro, GA
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall, age 73, died on Monday June 13th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Danny was born in Camilla, GA on September 27th 1948 to the late Mr. Daniel Garner Beall and Mrs. Elise Howell Beall. He graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1967 where he was a stand-out athlete on their football team. He continued his education at Albany Junior College and later at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. Danny began working in the poultry business at just 15 years old and would continue in that industry for 48 years, retiring from Claxton Poultry. He was the recipient of many awards, to name a few; the Deen Day Smith Award, George F. Hixon Fellowship Award, Outstanding Kiwanian Award, Knight of the Georgia Poultry Federation, Life Member of the Poultry Leaders Round Table, and Kiwanian of the Year 2017-2018. Danny was a proud Kiwanian and served as Chair of the Facilities Committee, Chairman of the 2021 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair which was record breaking, and was always found around the fairgrounds working and finding some way to contribute. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Camilla, a “Die Hard” Florida State Fan, and an avid outdoorsman who spent a lifetime hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Daniel Garner Beall Jr., three sisters, Julia-Anne Evans, Joy Nelson, and Betty Sue Edwards, and his beloved “Pupdog.”
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Archibald Bulloch Chapter of NSDAR announces awards

Grades 5-8 Students in grades five through eight were invited to participate in the NSDAR American History Essay Contest. The topic this year was “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”. Students were invited to research the one hundred year history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Chapter winners were: Lane Aaron, sixth grade; Matthew Payton Scarboro, seventh grade; and Hillary Nguyen, eighth grade. All three students attend Bulloch Academy.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Lanier Williams

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Lanier Williams, 78, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at University of Florida Health, Jacksonville. The native and a lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a dedicated and loving wife, grandmother, homemaker, and farmer. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and a member of the Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Bulloch County, Georgia. She is preceded in death by a son, Robert (Rob) Floyce Williams Jr., and a daughter-in-law Marion Puckett Williams.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Annette P. Perkins

METTER, GA: Mrs. Annette P. Perkins, age 61 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County, a member of New Corinth Baptist Church and a retired employee of Georgia Southern University. She is...
METTER, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Webb
Grice Connect

Ms. Charlotte “Beanie” Reed

Mrs. Charlotte “Beanie” Reed, passed away, Friday June 3,2022, at her home in Clito Georgia. She was born May 26, 1961 and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charlotte Boykin and the late James Reed. “Beanie” received her formal education in Statesboro and retired from Georgia Southern University. She...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Three state tournaments to be held at Mill Creek Regional Park

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting three Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) State Tournaments at Mill Creek Regional Park June 21 – 25, 2022. The age divisions competing will be 8 and under boys’ baseball. As well as, 10 and under boys’ baseball, and 12 and under boys’ baseball. The state tournaments will host 29 teams from all around the state of Georgia. This will be a great economic impact on our county. “We are thrilled to be able to host these tournaments and showcase Mill Creek Regional Park and Bulloch County to others from around the state.” Says Eddie Canon, Recreation and Parks Director.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Sara Gardaner

Mrs. Sara Gardener, entered into rest, Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, at the Azalea Rehabilitation Center of Metter, Ga. We the family of Hill’s Mortuary, extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.
METTER, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Ogeechee Area Hospice#M P#Po
Grice Connect

Statesboro Firefighter Calvin Hitchcock needs community’s help as he fights cancer

Statesboro Fire Apparatus Operator (FAO) Calvin Hitchcock and his family could use some community support as he enters a shocking battle with cancer. In January 2022 Hitchcock went in for a routine annual blood work and no symptoms. The results of the blood work was devastating for the 41 year old Hitchcock and his family. He was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer, Multiple Myeloma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Ms. Violet Theresa (Jackson) Mannings

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Violet Theresa Jackson Mannings. Ms. Violet Theresa Jackson Mannings, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022 under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice at her daughter’s residence in Brooklet, GA.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bob W. Lanier

Mr. Bob Wesley Lanier, age 73, passed on June 9th, 2022. He was surrounded by the loving presence of his family at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Bob was born in Bulloch County and lived in Statesboro for the majority of his life. He attended Statesboro High School, playing both in the marching band and on the football team, and graduated with the class of 1966. Bob studied finance at several colleges, graduating first from Georgia Southern College in 1970. It was in Sweetheart Circle on the campus of GSC that he met the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Terri Lanier. They married in 1971 and have two daughters, Robin Lanier Burks and Carrie Lanier Haney.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dr. Wilmer Grant, Jr.

Dr. Wilmer Grant, Jr., age 81, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah, GA. A memorial celebration of life will be held on June 18, 2022 starting at 11:00a.m. Dr. Wilmer Grant, Jr. was an Associate Professor Emeritus of Physics at...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Mrs. Marie Elaine Peavy Parrish

Marie Elaine Peavy Parrish, 74 of Sylvania passed Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2022 at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Screven County and was raised on the family farm and reared in the Double Heads Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Screven County High School. Upon graduation, she attended dental school in Atlanta and worked as a dental assistant. Having a great love for children, she decided to change careers and owned and operated a daycare in Vidalia for many years. She then worked as a waitress for Shoney’s and Western Sizzler, the Screven County Senior Center, and lastly, retired from the Screven County Workforce Development Center of Ogeechee Technical College. In her spare time she enjoyed jewelry crafting. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C., Jr. and Marie Dickey Peavy, a nephew, Allen Jenkins, and brother-in-law, Clifford Lee.
SYLVANIA, GA
Grice Connect

Ms. Sarah L. Scott

Ms. Sarah L. Scott, age 49, passed into rest, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the east Georgia Regional Medical Center. We express our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

City, KSBB cut ribbon on Statesboro’s new community garden

Statesboro District 2 Councilwoman Paulette Chavers and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful (KSBB) Coordinator Amanda Clements hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s newly-established community garden on Saturday. The community garden is located at 130 Parker Street, adjacent to Renaissance Park on Statesboro’s west side. Just under a mile from...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Pull for Kids event launched by Bank of Newington

Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Inc. is hosting the 3rd Annual Pull for Kids launched by Bank of Newington on June 25, 2022 at Bay Gall Sporting Clays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Individuals can participate in the Pull for Kids for $100, while teams of four can sign up for $400. This event will benefit over 150 children in foster care that are served by CASA Ogeechee and the Ogeechee Visitation Centers. This year CASA Ogeechee is celebrating 20 Years of Advocacy in our community.
NEWINGTON, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy