ACADIA NAT’L PARK – The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and Troop J, with assistance from the National Park Service, are investigating the hit-and-run death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland that occurred in Acadia National Park on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor some time between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning. The State Police do not believe there is an ongoing public risk and believe this to be an isolated incident.

WINTER HARBOR, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO