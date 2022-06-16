Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall, age 73, died on Monday June 13th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Danny was born in Camilla, GA on September 27th 1948 to the late Mr. Daniel Garner Beall and Mrs. Elise Howell Beall. He graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1967 where he was a stand-out athlete on their football team. He continued his education at Albany Junior College and later at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. Danny began working in the poultry business at just 15 years old and would continue in that industry for 48 years, retiring from Claxton Poultry. He was the recipient of many awards, to name a few; the Deen Day Smith Award, George F. Hixon Fellowship Award, Outstanding Kiwanian Award, Knight of the Georgia Poultry Federation, Life Member of the Poultry Leaders Round Table, and Kiwanian of the Year 2017-2018. Danny was a proud Kiwanian and served as Chair of the Facilities Committee, Chairman of the 2021 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair which was record breaking, and was always found around the fairgrounds working and finding some way to contribute. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Camilla, a “Die Hard” Florida State Fan, and an avid outdoorsman who spent a lifetime hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Daniel Garner Beall Jr., three sisters, Julia-Anne Evans, Joy Nelson, and Betty Sue Edwards, and his beloved “Pupdog.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO