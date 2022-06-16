ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden

 4 days ago
Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden, of Statesboro, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Born in Statesboro, Georgia on October 13, 1931, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Verna Clements Crouse and Charlie Clements. She is survived by her children, James Leon Crittenden III, Cheryl Crittenden Anderson, and Charles Curtis...

Grice Connect

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters, age 85, passed away on Monday, June 13th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. Nita was born in Allendale, South Carolina in 1937. She graduated from Allendale High School in 1955 and studied Nursing at South Carolina Baptist in Columbia, SC. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1958 and had a job waiting for her at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Three state tournaments to be held at Mill Creek Regional Park

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting three Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) State Tournaments at Mill Creek Regional Park June 21 – 25, 2022. The age divisions competing will be 8 and under boys’ baseball. As well as, 10 and under boys’ baseball, and 12 and under boys’ baseball. The state tournaments will host 29 teams from all around the state of Georgia. This will be a great economic impact on our county. “We are thrilled to be able to host these tournaments and showcase Mill Creek Regional Park and Bulloch County to others from around the state.” Says Eddie Canon, Recreation and Parks Director.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Annette P. Perkins

METTER, GA: Mrs. Annette P. Perkins, age 61 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County, a member of New Corinth Baptist Church and a retired employee of Georgia Southern University. She is...
METTER, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro to host community garden ribbon cutting

The City of Statesboro will host a ribbon cutting for its newly-established community garden on Saturday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. The event will feature remarks from municipal officials and local clergy. Members of the public are invited to attend. The garden is located at 130 Parker Street in Statesboro, Georgia.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

GPA sets all-time trade record in May

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), moved an all-time high 519,390 twenty-foot equivalent container units in May, breaking the previous record of 504,350 TEUs set in October 2021. GPA’s May volumes grew by 8.5 percent, or 40,770 TEUs, compared to the same month last year. “Despite global supply chain challenges,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Museum has something for everyone

After closing for three years to allow for renovations to the historic building in which it resides, the Georgia Southern University Museum has re-opened and is now better than ever. Under the direction of Dr. Brent Tharp, the museum features local artifacts and other rarities in both natural and cultural history that are sure to interest adults and children alike. The museum is located on Sweetheart Circle and is truly a hidden gem in Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mother Lee Phillips

Mother Mary Lee Phillips, age 76, made her transition to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, June 9, 2022 at her residence, after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County , a member of Agape Worship Center and retired from Concerted Services of Bulloch County. She was a former employee of Altamaha Action Center of Reidsville, GA. a 1964 graduate of William James High School and attended Brewton Parker College.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

52 year old man identified as Register homicide victim

Bulloch County Deputy Coroner, Chuck Francis has identified the Register, Georgia homicide victim as Donnie Lee Brown, 52, with a Gainesville, Georgia address. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 9:24 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 on Church Street in Register, Georgia. Register is a small town located 10 miles from Statesboro on the Southeast side of Bulloch County.
REGISTER, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall, age 73, died on Monday June 13th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Danny was born in Camilla, GA on September 27th 1948 to the late Mr. Daniel Garner Beall and Mrs. Elise Howell Beall. He graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1967 where he was a stand-out athlete on their football team. He continued his education at Albany Junior College and later at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. Danny began working in the poultry business at just 15 years old and would continue in that industry for 48 years, retiring from Claxton Poultry. He was the recipient of many awards, to name a few; the Deen Day Smith Award, George F. Hixon Fellowship Award, Outstanding Kiwanian Award, Knight of the Georgia Poultry Federation, Life Member of the Poultry Leaders Round Table, and Kiwanian of the Year 2017-2018. Danny was a proud Kiwanian and served as Chair of the Facilities Committee, Chairman of the 2021 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair which was record breaking, and was always found around the fairgrounds working and finding some way to contribute. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Camilla, a “Die Hard” Florida State Fan, and an avid outdoorsman who spent a lifetime hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Daniel Garner Beall Jr., three sisters, Julia-Anne Evans, Joy Nelson, and Betty Sue Edwards, and his beloved “Pupdog.”
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Firefighter Calvin Hitchcock needs community’s help as he fights cancer

Statesboro Fire Apparatus Operator (FAO) Calvin Hitchcock and his family could use some community support as he enters a shocking battle with cancer. In January 2022 Hitchcock went in for a routine annual blood work and no symptoms. The results of the blood work was devastating for the 41 year old Hitchcock and his family. He was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer, Multiple Myeloma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Ms. Charlotte “Beanie” Reed

Mrs. Charlotte “Beanie” Reed, passed away, Friday June 3,2022, at her home in Clito Georgia. She was born May 26, 1961 and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charlotte Boykin and the late James Reed. “Beanie” received her formal education in Statesboro and retired from Georgia Southern University. She...
STATESBORO, GA
