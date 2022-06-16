ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, GA

Ms. Clyde Dupree Mutcherson

By Grice Connect
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ms. Clyde Dupree Mutcherson, age 91, of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 14, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility after an extended illness. She was a Bryan County native and a member of The House of God Church in Pembroke,...

Grice Connect

Bulloch marks Juneteenth with weekend-long celebration

Across Bulloch County, several community organizations hosted events this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day. The festivities kicked off Friday evening at the Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center near Portal. Volunteers prepared fried fish and offered live entertainment while Center staff gave tours of the facility and on-site museum.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters, age 85, passed away on Monday, June 13th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. Nita was born in Allendale, South Carolina in 1937. She graduated from Allendale High School in 1955 and studied Nursing at South Carolina Baptist in Columbia, SC. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1958 and had a job waiting for her at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Calvin Byrd

STATESSBORO, GA: Calvin Byrd age 70, made his transition to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Bulloch County where he attended the public school. He was a self-employed mechanic and last employed by Franklin Chevrolet. He...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mother Lee Phillips

Mother Mary Lee Phillips, age 76, made her transition to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, June 9, 2022 at her residence, after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County , a member of Agape Worship Center and retired from Concerted Services of Bulloch County. She was a former employee of Altamaha Action Center of Reidsville, GA. a 1964 graduate of William James High School and attended Brewton Parker College.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall, age 73, died on Monday June 13th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Danny was born in Camilla, GA on September 27th 1948 to the late Mr. Daniel Garner Beall and Mrs. Elise Howell Beall. He graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1967 where he was a stand-out athlete on their football team. He continued his education at Albany Junior College and later at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. Danny began working in the poultry business at just 15 years old and would continue in that industry for 48 years, retiring from Claxton Poultry. He was the recipient of many awards, to name a few; the Deen Day Smith Award, George F. Hixon Fellowship Award, Outstanding Kiwanian Award, Knight of the Georgia Poultry Federation, Life Member of the Poultry Leaders Round Table, and Kiwanian of the Year 2017-2018. Danny was a proud Kiwanian and served as Chair of the Facilities Committee, Chairman of the 2021 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair which was record breaking, and was always found around the fairgrounds working and finding some way to contribute. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Camilla, a “Die Hard” Florida State Fan, and an avid outdoorsman who spent a lifetime hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Daniel Garner Beall Jr., three sisters, Julia-Anne Evans, Joy Nelson, and Betty Sue Edwards, and his beloved “Pupdog.”
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden

Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden, of Statesboro, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Born in Statesboro, Georgia on October 13, 1931, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Verna Clements Crouse and Charlie Clements. She is survived by her children, James Leon Crittenden III, Cheryl Crittenden Anderson, and Charles Curtis Crittenden; sister, Kaye Lynn Crouse Brannen; grandchildren Jeff, Mike, Andy, Lori, Katie, Leah, Polly, and Sam; and 10 great-grandchildren. Charlotte was preceded in death by her former husband, James Crittenden Jr., brothers Charles Clements and James Crouse, and her beloved daughter, Penny Crittenden Kozee.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Lanier Williams

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Lanier Williams, 78, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at University of Florida Health, Jacksonville. The native and a lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a dedicated and loving wife, grandmother, homemaker, and farmer. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and a member of the Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Bulloch County, Georgia. She is preceded in death by a son, Robert (Rob) Floyce Williams Jr., and a daughter-in-law Marion Puckett Williams.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Ms. Charlotte “Beanie” Reed

Mrs. Charlotte “Beanie” Reed, passed away, Friday June 3,2022, at her home in Clito Georgia. She was born May 26, 1961 and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charlotte Boykin and the late James Reed. “Beanie” received her formal education in Statesboro and retired from Georgia Southern University. She...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Archibald Bulloch Chapter of NSDAR announces awards

Grades 5-8 Students in grades five through eight were invited to participate in the NSDAR American History Essay Contest. The topic this year was “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”. Students were invited to research the one hundred year history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Chapter winners were: Lane Aaron, sixth grade; Matthew Payton Scarboro, seventh grade; and Hillary Nguyen, eighth grade. All three students attend Bulloch Academy.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro to host community garden ribbon cutting

The City of Statesboro will host a ribbon cutting for its newly-established community garden on Saturday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. The event will feature remarks from municipal officials and local clergy. Members of the public are invited to attend. The garden is located at 130 Parker Street in Statesboro, Georgia.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

52 year old man identified as Register homicide victim

Bulloch County Deputy Coroner, Chuck Francis has identified the Register, Georgia homicide victim as Donnie Lee Brown, 52, with a Gainesville, Georgia address. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 9:24 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 on Church Street in Register, Georgia. Register is a small town located 10 miles from Statesboro on the Southeast side of Bulloch County.
REGISTER, GA
Grice Connect

Ms. Violet Theresa (Jackson) Mannings

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Violet Theresa Jackson Mannings. Ms. Violet Theresa Jackson Mannings, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022 under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice at her daughter’s residence in Brooklet, GA.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Sara Gardaner

Mrs. Sara Gardener, entered into rest, Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, at the Azalea Rehabilitation Center of Metter, Ga. We the family of Hill’s Mortuary, extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.
METTER, GA
Grice Connect

Weekly Interstate closure advisory for Chatham County

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes in Chatham County at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Three state tournaments to be held at Mill Creek Regional Park

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting three Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) State Tournaments at Mill Creek Regional Park June 21 – 25, 2022. The age divisions competing will be 8 and under boys’ baseball. As well as, 10 and under boys’ baseball, and 12 and under boys’ baseball. The state tournaments will host 29 teams from all around the state of Georgia. This will be a great economic impact on our county. “We are thrilled to be able to host these tournaments and showcase Mill Creek Regional Park and Bulloch County to others from around the state.” Says Eddie Canon, Recreation and Parks Director.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Ms. Sarah L. Scott

Ms. Sarah L. Scott, age 49, passed into rest, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the east Georgia Regional Medical Center. We express our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Rosie Wiseman Radar

Ms. Rosie Wiseman Rader, age 89, died on Thursday June 9, 2022, at the Candler County Hospital. At the time of her death she was comforted by her son Mike and his wife Freda who together held her hands and rubbed her head as they told her how much her family loved her as she peacefully passed without pain, into the arms of Jesus. She was born in Deerfield, Virginia and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1951. Following high school, she married and moved to Waynesboro, Virginia where she raised her two children and worked various production jobs. Rosie later began working with The District Home as a CNA, where she was known for her love and compassion. She retired following many years of dedicated service.
BROOKLET, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Marie Elaine Peavy Parrish

Marie Elaine Peavy Parrish, 74 of Sylvania passed Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2022 at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Screven County and was raised on the family farm and reared in the Double Heads Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Screven County High School. Upon graduation, she attended dental school in Atlanta and worked as a dental assistant. Having a great love for children, she decided to change careers and owned and operated a daycare in Vidalia for many years. She then worked as a waitress for Shoney’s and Western Sizzler, the Screven County Senior Center, and lastly, retired from the Screven County Workforce Development Center of Ogeechee Technical College. In her spare time she enjoyed jewelry crafting. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C., Jr. and Marie Dickey Peavy, a nephew, Allen Jenkins, and brother-in-law, Clifford Lee.
SYLVANIA, GA
