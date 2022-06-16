More schools are offering courses related to Asian Americans

Europe's first female suicide bomber. That was what the media called Hasna Ait Boulahcen after the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people across the city and hurt hundreds more. Police said she had blown herself up as they closed in on the apartment where the attackers were hiding. Then days later, they said they'd been wrong about Hasna. She'd been involved with the terrorist attackers, but had not blown herself up. Someone else in the apartment had done that. Still, the media obsessed over what had led a young Moroccan woman raised in Paris to radicalization. And that is the question at the heart of Dina Amer's directorial debut, "You Resemble Me." Her movie tells the story of Hasna's upbringing in an unstable family and in French society that isolated her. Dina Amer is here to talk about her film. Welcome.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO