More schools are offering courses related to Asian Americans

NPR
 3 days ago

There are more classes at universities on African American and Latino studies than there ever have been, although few schools have been teaching Asian American culture and history. That is slowly changing. From NPR's member station in Nashville, Juliana Kim has the story. JULIANA KIM, BYLINE: Jack Mok just...

www.npr.org

NPR

As Biden weighs loan forgiveness, Americans are more worried about college's cost

President Biden is inching toward an announcement on federal student loan forgiveness. Most reports say he'll probably propose what he promised during his campaign - forgiving up to $10,000 per borrower. A new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that slightly more than half of Americans support that idea, but given the choice, a far greater number would favor a different solution - that includes a majority of those with student loans. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo reports.
NPR

'Requiem for the Enslaved' holds a major university's truths up to the light

Carlos Simon is a young composer on the rise. (SOUNDBITE OF HUB NEW MUSIC PERFORMANCE OF CARLOS SIMON'S "REQUIEM FOR THE ENSLAVED: VI. LIGHT EVERLASTING") PFEIFFER: And he has an ear for social justice. Simon has written a string quartet in honor of Trayvon Martin. His large-scale tribute to George Floyd will premiere next year in Minnesota. And his new album, "Requiem For The Enslaved," has just been released. Our reviewer, NPR's Tom Huizenga, says Simon puts a contemporary twist on the Catholic Requiem Mass.
NPR

S.C. bill would let health care providers refuse non-emergency care based on beliefs

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we incorrectly refer to Ivy Hill by the pronoun “she.” Hill uses the pronoun “they.”]. ARI SHAPIRO (HOST): South Carolina has passed a controversial new bill. It says all medical practitioners and health care institutions, including doctors, pharmacists and insurance companies, can refuse to provide nonemergency care that conflicts with their beliefs. The governor is expected to sign it. Supporters say health care professionals should not be forced to violate their conscience. Critics say it's a license to discriminate, especially against LGBTQ people. South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen reports.
State
Texas State
NPR

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton looks back on her life and her work

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with civil rights activist Xernona Clayton about growing up in segregation, her first racist experience and working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This weekend on Juneteenth, the 30th Trumpet Awards airs on Bounce TV. The awards were created to recognize the accomplishments of African Americans, so we wanted to sit down with the creator of the awards, Xernona Clayton. At almost 91 years old, she has had an amazing life. She's been a broadcaster, a broadcast executive, an entrepreneur and, most notably, a civil rights icon. She was a confidante to Martin Luther King Jr., and her deep belief that Black and white people could learn to get along persuaded her to get to know - really get to know - a Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan back in 1968. What happened next surprised even her.
NPR

CDC OKs vaccinations for children 6 months to 5 years old

It's been a long wait, but parents of very young children will finally get to start vaccinating their kids against COVID-19. The first vaccines for children younger than 5 today got a thumbs-up from regulators. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now to tell us more. Hi, Rob. ROB...
NPR

On Juneteenth weekend, Black activists march for abortion rights

Black women and other people of color seek abortions at higher rates than white women. Advocates say the reasons are tied to larger issues of racial and social injustice. This Juneteenth weekend, a coalition of groups led by Black women marched through Washington, D.C., vowing not to give up the fight for abortion rights even if Roe v. Wade is overturned as expected. Here's NPR's Sarah McCammon.
NPR

Why are white nationalist groups targeting LGBTQ groups?

Ayesha Rascoe asks Kathleen Belew, author of "Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America," why white supremacists target the people and events they do. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. January 6 featured Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. A week ago, members of another white supremacist group, Patriot Front,...
NPR

These books take a deep dive into the context surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection

As you heard earlier, the hearings over what exactly happened on January 6 will continue this week. With all the wall-to-wall coverage and all the new details coming out of these hearings, it can be easy to get lost in the weeds, to get bogged down by each new shocking revelation. But some of the folks at NPR's Culture Desk have put together a reading list to help us take a step back and get some context on how exactly we got here. Here to talk with us now about it is NPR's Andrew Limbong, reporter and host of NPR's Book Of The Day podcast. Hey, Andrew.
NPR

Why Vincent Chin matters today, 40 years after his death

Forty years ago this weekend, a killing started a movement. Helen Zia remembers opening the newspaper in Detroit and seeing a story about a Chinese American man who had been beaten to death with a baseball bat. HELEN ZIA: What jumped out at me was the picture that accompanied that...
NPR

'You Resemble Me' director talks new film

Europe's first female suicide bomber. That was what the media called Hasna Ait Boulahcen after the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people across the city and hurt hundreds more. Police said she had blown herself up as they closed in on the apartment where the attackers were hiding. Then days later, they said they'd been wrong about Hasna. She'd been involved with the terrorist attackers, but had not blown herself up. Someone else in the apartment had done that. Still, the media obsessed over what had led a young Moroccan woman raised in Paris to radicalization. And that is the question at the heart of Dina Amer's directorial debut, "You Resemble Me." Her movie tells the story of Hasna's upbringing in an unstable family and in French society that isolated her. Dina Amer is here to talk about her film. Welcome.
NPR

Trump speaks to Faith and Freedom Coalition as Jan. 6 hearings continue

Former President Trump spoke to the Christian conservative group Faith and Freedom Coalition as the House Jan. 6 committee continues its hearings laying out his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The January 6 committee has been working to lay out how Donald Trump's efforts to overturn...
NPR

A secret abortion shaped the rest of these two sisters' lives

Tennessee is one of several states with a so-called trigger law on the books. It would effectively outlaw abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. That would reduce the options available to pregnant people. WPLN's Paige Pfleger has the story of two sisters, years apart, who each got pregnant during their teenage years. They ended up taking different paths, with profound effects on their later lives.
NPR

Filipino archivist races to protect history of abuses ahead of Marcos presidency

Filipino archivist Chuck Crisanto is in a race against time. He's racing to preserve records of human rights abuses during the rule of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The Philippines was under martial law through much of the 1970s and '80s. Crisanto's team is trying to finish preserving the archives before Marcos' son takes office in two weeks out of fear that once that happens, history could be destroyed. Crisanto is executive director of the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission, and he remembers the emotions his family and staff felt when they learned the Marcos family would soon return to power. And a warning - this conversation includes descriptions of violence and murder.
NPR

Helium prices are blowing up. Here's what is causing the increase

When it comes to the global helium supply this year, "everything that could go wrong has gone wrong," says one analyst. That affects everything from birthday balloons to superconducting magnets. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. You've heard a lot about inflation, but brace yourself because we're going to talk about inflation inflation.
NPR

Juneteenth is a jubilant celebration — and a sacred lament

On Sunday, churchgoers will commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth during their worship services. Throughout the day there will be colorful parades, coast-to-coast music festivals, visits to historical sites, large gatherings within local communities, team sports — and plenty of barbecue. However, many will start the day with a long-standing tradition:...
NPR

Ellyn Gaydos tracks her life in 'Pig Years'

More than 3 million people in the U.S. work as farmhands - many of them seasonal, others full time. On small family farms, they work side by side with the farm's owners planting seed, tending livestock and bringing in the crops. Ellyn Gaydos began working as a farmhand when she was 18. She's now written a memoir of jobbing, as it's called, in upstate New York and Vermont. The book is called "Pig Years," and she joins us now. Ellyn, welcome to the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

