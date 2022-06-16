ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian actor Tommy Dysart - best known for playing Jock Stewart in Prisoner and the 'Goggomobil man' in the Yellow Pages ads - dies aged 86

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Scottish-born Australian actor Tommy Dysart, best known for playing corrupt guard Jock Stewart in the TV show Prisoner, died on Wednesday at the age of 86.

Beginning his career in the 1960s in stage musicals, Dysart went on to star in a series of classic Aussie programs, including Skippy, Homicide and Division 4.

In the 1990s, he featured in several adverts for the Yellow Pages phone book, playing a man trying to fix his troublesome Goggomobil car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZbUT_0gD10xgO00
Scottish-born Australian actor Tommy Dysart (pictured in 2009), best known for playing corrupt guard Jock Stewart in the TV show Prisoner, died on Wednesday at the age of 86 

In the Yellow Pages ads, he starred as a misunderstood motor enthusiast with a thick Scottish accent who was seeking a mechanic to fix his rare 1960s German vehicle.

His catchphrase 'not the Dart!' soon entered the national lexicon, and Dysart later appeared as the 'Goggomobil man' in ads for classic car insurer Shannons.

Dysart also created another colourful character for meat brand Don Smallgoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akXEM_0gD10xgO00
In the 1990s, he featured in a series of TV adverts for the Yellow Pages phone book, playing a man trying to fix his troublesome Goggomobil car

Don, a menacing but amusing butcher, featured in a series of funny television commercials in the '90s.

Versatile and hard working, Dysart was perhaps most famous for playing the villain everyone loved to hate in Aussie drama Prisoner.

He starred as Jock Stewart, a cruel guard in a women's prison who murders one of the convicts, from 1980 to 1982.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOSDG_0gD10xgO00
He famously starred as Jock Stewart, a cruel guard in a women's prison who murders one of the convicts, in Aussie drama Prisoner from 1980 to 1982 

Dysart's wife, actress Joan Brockenshire, also appeared in Prisoner.

Graduating from the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney in 1959, Dysart became a firm favourite on television but also appeared in several films.

His credits included Australian movie classics The Man from Snowy River (1982) and the award-winning black comedy Bliss (1985).

