Netflix Trailer for Marilyn Monroe Drama 'Blonde' Reveals Ana de Armas' Epic Transformation

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest episode, "The Serene Squall," was packed full of action and twists. As previously announced, the episode guest-starred Queer as Folk's Jesse James Keitel as the nonbinary character Dr. Aspen, except there was more to Keitel's character than that. It turns out that Keitel wasn't playing Aspen at all but rather Capt. Angel, a pirate operating on the fringes of Federation space. They'd been impersonating Aspen to draw the Enterprise out in an attempt to take Spock hostage and use him to blackmail T'Pring into securing the release of a surprising character from Spock's past. While Angel's plan didn't have the desired result, they still managed to escape and left a lasting impression on the crew, Spock in particular.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO