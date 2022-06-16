ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Trailer for Marilyn Monroe Drama 'Blonde' Reveals Ana de Armas' Epic Transformation

By Nina Raemont
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Netflix Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde got its first trailer on Thursday. Starring Ana de Armas, whom you may remember from Knives Out and...

Related
Distractify

The Marilyn Monroe Film 'Blonde' Is Rated NC-17 Because of Its 'Graphic' Content

While plenty of movies wind up with an R rating, vanishingly few receive an NC-17, which is a rating meant to suggest that no one under the age of 17 should be allowed to see the film. Plenty of movies are given an NC-17 rating initially, but many of those movies wind up re-editing their content so that they can receive an R rating instead. In the case of Netflix's Blonde, though, the NC-17 rating is going to hold.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max

Like most streamers, HBO Max has an eclectic range of sci-fi series, including originals, older titles and excellent international offerings. What sets the HBO originals apart is a stamp of quality marked "prestige TV". Station Eleven is the prime example of a prestige show. With long episode times, high production values and a great Metacritic score (81), the unconventional post-apocalyptic series is the epitome and the pinnacle of HBO Max's sci-fi offerings.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Director Baz Lurhmann Reveals A Four-Hour Cut Of ‘Elvis’ Biopic Exists

Click here to read the full article. According to director Baz Luhrmann, a longer version of his newest biopic, Elvis.  When talking about the film, Luhrmann told the Radio Times, “I mean, I have a four-hour version, actually.” In the interview, he mentioned there were extra scenes he wanted to add but with the time constraints, the director had to settle for a 2:39 version.  “I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more,” Luhrmann went on. “There’s so much more. I mean, there’s lots of stuff that I shot, like the relationship with the band, I had...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Jesse James
Person
Marilyn Monroe
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Jesse James Keitel Is "Still Giddy" About Playing a "Badass Trans Supervillain," Teases Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest episode, "The Serene Squall," was packed full of action and twists. As previously announced, the episode guest-starred Queer as Folk's Jesse James Keitel as the nonbinary character Dr. Aspen, except there was more to Keitel's character than that. It turns out that Keitel wasn't playing Aspen at all but rather Capt. Angel, a pirate operating on the fringes of Federation space. They'd been impersonating Aspen to draw the Enterprise out in an attempt to take Spock hostage and use him to blackmail T'Pring into securing the release of a surprising character from Spock's past. While Angel's plan didn't have the desired result, they still managed to escape and left a lasting impression on the crew, Spock in particular.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
Refinery29

Flo Milli Is “Conceited” & Not Ashamed To Say It

Flo Milli, the 22-year-old princess of rap, is back with her latest track and video for “Conceited.” Produced by Fyre, Trinidad James, and Kosine, the fun and unapologetic track will feature on her newly announced debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, and reminds us why she’s a mainstay on our playlists.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Rico Nasty unleashes new single Black Punk: “This song is for my weirdos who resonate with that sense of alienation”

As promised in her debut Kerrang! Cover Story earlier this month, Rico Nasty has just dropped a new single, Black Punk. Speaking with K! about the meaning behind the bold new track, Rico explained, “Being a black punk person, walking into certain rooms is very uncomfortable. People look at you like they’re fucking afraid of you. People count you out. People downplay you. People think you’re weird.
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Plagiarism, John Hughes’ The Dogs and the ethical responsibilities of the novelist

John Hughes’s novel The Dogs has been withdrawn from the longlist for the Miles Franklin Prize after an investigation by The Guardian identified numerous instances of plagiarism. Hughes’s lifting of passages from other books has sparked furious debate and literary detective work – mostly on Twitter – prompting questions about the nature of influences, literary pastiche and the attribution of sources in novels. Hughes acknowledged he had unintentionally borrowed from the 2017 English translation of Nobel prize laureate Svetlana Alexievich’s The Unwomanly Face of War, after The Guardian applied document comparison software to both books, finding 58 similarities and some identical...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Isabella Rossellini! 20 Glamorous Old Photos of the Italian-Swedish Beauty

Isabella Fiorella Elettra Giovanna Rossellini is many things—a model, actress, philanthropist, educator, accidental farm-life influencer—to say nothing of being the daughter of two icons: the actress Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini. Born in Rome in 1952 with her fraternal twin sister, Ingrid (known as Isotta), Rossellini made her first film appearance opposite her mother in A Matter of Time (1976), before going on to projects like White Nights (1985), Blue Velvet, (1986), Cousins (1989), Death Becomes Her (1992), Fearless (1993), and, decades later, a memorable arc on 30 Rock as Jack Donaghy’s first wife, Bianca. She’s also enjoyed a long association with the fashion and beauty worlds, covering Vogue in the 1980s and serving for years as a “spokesmodel” for Lancôme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Explains Toxic Masculinity: "You're Overcompensating For A Lack Of Something"

Kevin Gates is an endless fountain of wisdom. Because he's been doing press for his new album Khaza, we've been exposed to a lot of new takes from the Baton Rouge rapper. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Kevin Gates discussed toxic masculinity, explaining what he believed it's rooted in and how men can avoid it. He also described how the trait impacted him personally through his relationship with his grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ First Week Sales Projections

Whenever Drake releases something new, there is always a big conversation whether he delivered or not. So when he releases something like Honestly, Nevermind which is not even a rap album, the talk is even more prominent. The 14 track album is inspired by dance, EDM and house music which will surely do well in the nightclubs. But is it good enough to win over fans?
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent On Father's Day: "It's Not Really A Holiday... You Get A Text"

50 Cent is speaking his mind, once again – this time about Father's Day, which the New York native feels isn't a "real holiday" in the same way that other annual celebrations are. "Listen, listen," he said in a clip uploaded to his feed on Sunday, June 19th. "Father's...
50 CENT

