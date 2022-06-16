ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stillwater corrections officer, inmate charged in meth distribution conspiracy

By WCCO Staff
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Minn. -- U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced on Thursday that both a corrections officer and an inmate at the Stillwater corrections facility have been charged for their alleged roles in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Luger says 24-year-old corrections officer Faith Rose Gratz worked with 34-year-old...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Feds bust Stillwater prison meth ring, indict inmate and guard

A 24-year-old guard at the state prison in Stillwater faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into the facility as part of a drug ring there. Faith Rose Gratz has been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug possession and distribution. The indictment alleges she got into a romantic relationship with a prisoner at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Stillwater, 34-year-old Axel Rene Kramer, who is serving a 24-year sentence for a murder near Windom in 2007. Evidence in the case indicated they had discussed getting married after he was released, federal officials said.
STILLWATER, MN
drydenwire.com

169 Grams Of Meth Seized Following Traffic Stop: Police

TURTLE LAKE, WI -- 169 grams of Methamphetamine has been seized and one person has been arrested following a traffic stop by the Turtle Lake Police Department. On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 9p, an Officer from the Turtle Lake Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple equipment violations, according to a press release sent to DrydenWire.com from Turtle Lake Police Chief, Al Gabe.
TURTLE LAKE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Facility#Corrections Officer#Methamphetamine#U S#Law Enforcement
willmarradio.com

Apparent Electrocution Death In Fridley Investigated

(Fridley, MN) -- Anoka County authorities are investigating an apparent electrocution death in the city of Fridley. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home Thursday night. Deputies say a private company was removing a tree from the property when a worker on a lift accidentally struck a powerline with a chainsaw. First responders tried to save the man when the lift was lowered, but he died at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified. OSHA is assisting local investigators with the case.
FRIDLEY, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Man charged in brutal murder in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County prosecutors say a 55-year-old man beat and stabbed another man to death at a south Minneapolis apartment building on Sunday. Charles Brown was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Wednesday. On Sunday, Minneapolis firefighters responded to a fire alarm call at 1700 3rd...
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to more than 36 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Eagan

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Maurice Antonio Anderson in Eagan on Nov. 9, 2020.Robert Lee Baker was convicted of second-degree murder on April 4. On Friday, he was sentenced to 438 months in prison. The judge also handed down a 60 month sentence for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, which he will serve concurrently.Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, Eagan police responded to a hotel to find Anderson laying on the ground. He had 11...
EAGAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Man who took selfie inside U.S. Capitol during riots facing charges

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Department of Justice says another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. Officials say Frank Bratjan Junior is charged with four criminal counts related to entering, protesting, and remaining in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct. Bratjan is a postal worker from Eagan and allegedly took a selfie after breaking into the Capitol and texted it to his mother. Several tips were submitted to the DOJ about Bratjan's alleged involvement in the unrest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonaradio.com

Red Wing Man Who Fled from Officers Has Been Found and Arrested

(KWNO)- A Red Wing man who fled from officers and caused a shelter-in-place order following a traffic stop yesterday has been found and arrested. In a press release, the St. Charles Police Department Identified the man as 26-year-old, Bryan Anderson. Anderson fled from officers after he was signaled for running through a stop sign, first in his car, then on foot.
CBS News

1 hurt in drive-by shooting during fight in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say one person was shot amid "multiple fights" and a "chaotic crowd" in downtown early Sunday morning. Officers were helping a business handle a fight on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 2 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. As two men were fighting...
CBS News

1 killed, another injured in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A deer collision early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin led to a crash involving a semi that left one person dead and another hurt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Knapp, which is roughly 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Charges Of 7th Offense OWI

POLK COUNTY -- A traffic stop on a motorcycle in the city of Clear Lake, WI, has led to charges of 7th Offense OWI for Sean Gayhart of Cumberland, WI. On June 12, 2022, at around midnight, a Clear Lake Police Officer observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle after hearing “an extremely loud rev of a motorcycle engine”. The motorcycle slowed down at a stop sign but failed to stop The bike made a right turn and the front tire almost hit the curb. The Officer followed the motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop. The motorcycle did not immediately stop but did ultimately pull over onto the shoulder. The criminal complaint states that the driver dropped the motorcycle on its side and attempted to pick it back up but was unable to.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS  - A Minnesota man who works at a post office in Eagan has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. has been federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, an affidavit says. The tipster said Bratjan, who had been living with his father near Syracuse, New York, took a...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis-area house flipper pleads guilty to fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, falsified documents and misappropriated investments for her own use.Griffiths, who now resides in Arizona, allegedly recruited investors at seminars of a national real estate investment coaching program. In one case, prosecutors said, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from an investor to finance the renovation of a property. She assured the investor that the necessary mortgage documents had been filed with the appropriate county. The documents were never filed and the victim lost their entire investment.House flippers buy properties in need of numerous renovations and profit on the difference between the amount invested and the sale price.Griffiths' court-appointed attorney did not immediately return an email message seeking comment. A sentencing date has not been set.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy