Elyria, OH

UAW 780 General Motors retirees to meet June 22

By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Auto Workers 780 General Motors Fisher Guide Retirees will have their first regular meeting since...

Morning Journal

Lorain: Mary Springowski announces plan to run for mayor in 2023

Councilwoman at-Large Mary Springowski announced plans to run for Lorain mayor. Flanked by supporters and standing in front of the recently installed Lorain sign at the corner of East Erie and Broadway avenues, Springowski on June 17 said she’ll challenge incumbent and fellow Democrat Jack Bradley in the May 2023 primary.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Good Knights of Lorain County reports increased demand for beds

Good Knights of Lorain County, an Amherst nonprofit dedicated to providing complete beds to children in need in Lorain County, indicated there is a greater need for beds. Since many coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been lifted, requests for beds have been flooding in, according to a news release from Good Knights.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Elyria, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Councilmembers ignored Rape Crisis Center’s pleas for help; will propose using ARPA funds on rebuilding golf course clubhouse instead: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council members neglected a plea for help from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center -- and one council member will instead propose spending millions of his discretionary COVID stimulus dollars on rebuilding a golf course clubhouse. Councilman Scott Tuma announced this week he plans to propose...
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Maple Crest Farm holds onto legacy amid challenges

For Stacey Giere, who co-owns and operates the Miller Road Maple Crest Farm with her brother, Brant, and mother, Meredith, preserving the family’s legacy and way of life has been a challenge in recent years. It is the last registered heritage farm in Cuyahoga County – meaning it is has been owned by the same family for at least 100 years.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Jake Wells

Ohio woman pleads with Congress to help with rising costs

Photo of woman looking at walletPhoto by Emil Kalibradov (Unsplash) If you're struggling with rising costs or facing financial challenges, please know you're not alone. Donna Price is a resident of Cleveland, Ohio. Recently, Price met the House Ways and Means Committee and shared about how she has struggled financially during the pandemic. In addition to being employed as a nurse, Price cares for her 18-year-old autistic son and her disabled mother. Price shared that her son’s mental health has suffered during the pandemic, and she had to take eight weeks off without pay to supervise him early last year, when his school and care program went fully remote.
CONGRESS, OH
Morning Journal

Bus tour at Brookside High School offers free legal advice

A program that is designed to link residents with community resources is coming to Lorain County on June 23 to offer free legal advice, according to a news release. Partners of the legal bus tour include OhioKan, the JusticeMobile, the Ohio Justice Bus from the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation and it is coming to Brookside High School, 1662 Harris Road in Sheffield Village.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland residents hoping city will respond to pleas for tree removal

CLEVELAND — For nearly three weeks Mary Keith, a Cleveland resident, has been trying to get the city of Cleveland to cut down trees that fell on an empty lot. That empty lot is next to another Cleveland resident's home. His name is Moses Garner. Moses Garner lost his cable and phone during last weekend's wind storm. Now his electricity is blinking on and off.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard manufacturing company to relocate headquarters to Ravenna

Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has announced on Wednesday that Boston Group will be relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Hubbard to Ravenna. ICP Vice President of Leasing and Acquisitions, Austin Semarjian says this move will bring important new jobs to Ohio and the city of Ravenna. "Our goal is...
RAVENNA, OH

