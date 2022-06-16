UAW 780 General Motors retirees to meet June 22

Photo of woman looking at walletPhoto by Emil Kalibradov (Unsplash) If you're struggling with rising costs or facing financial challenges, please know you're not alone. Donna Price is a resident of Cleveland, Ohio. Recently, Price met the House Ways and Means Committee and shared about how she has struggled financially during the pandemic. In addition to being employed as a nurse, Price cares for her 18-year-old autistic son and her disabled mother. Price shared that her son’s mental health has suffered during the pandemic, and she had to take eight weeks off without pay to supervise him early last year, when his school and care program went fully remote.

CONGRESS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO