Trenton, MO

NCMC Foundation Announces Unrestricted Gift

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCMC Foundation has received an unrestricted donation from the estate of a 2011 NCMC Distinguished Alumni and...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

northwestmoinfo.com

MDC Offering Canoeing And Kayaking Class

Photo by Bill Graham, Missouri Department of Conservation. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free canoeing and kayaking class soon near Chillicothe. A free canoeing and kayaking class will be held from 9am until noon Thursday, July 7th at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center near Chillicothe. The class is being held in partnership with the Grand River Family YMCA and is intended for newcomers who want to learn paddle sport skills.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith – age 74 of Chillicothe, MO passed away Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Barbara was born on June 10, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Clingingsmith) Morris in Livingston County, MO. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton and Chillicothe. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Trenton High School. She furthered her education at Trenton Junior College, graduating in 1968, and attended Northwest Missouri State College. She married Larry Stith on December 29th, 1968, at Shelburne Baptist Church in Trenton, MO. Barbara worked for Verelle Peniston State School in Chillicothe from 1980 to 1995 as a paraprofessional, secretary, and bus driver. She retired from Chillicothe R-II School District in 2008, where she was a special education paraprofessional.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe R-II School Board Meeting To Include School Security And Field School Sale

The Chillicothe R-II School Board will have a presentation from the School Resource Officer, Mike Lewis on Tuesday. The Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the District office. Lewis will have a presentation about emergency procedures and discuss possible upgrades to district facilities to provide for the safety of the district’s students, teachers, staff, and guests.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Small town, big needs: Brunswick's leaders face tough choices

BRUNSWICK — A small Missouri town in the Chariton County floodplain is a steady indicator of the spectrum of issues challenging rural communities. In 2019, flooding affected the area and badly damaged its roads. The challenges to recovery are illustrated by the latest census, which reveals the same gradual population decline Brunswick has faced since 1950.
BRUNSWICK, MO
mycameronnews.com

Groundbreaking kicks off work on $43 million, 25-mile waterline

Work is underway on a $43 million, 25-mile water line following a ground breaking ceremony last Friday. Through installing the 25-mile water line, which will run from Cameron to the Missouri River, the project hopes to provide Cameron with a reliable source of water,which Cameron Utility Director Zach Johnson believes is a watershed moment for city infrastructure.
CAMERON, MO
ktvo.com

La Plata police receive threat to local Amtrak station

LA PLATA, Mo. — On Saturday, around 7:50 p.m., the La Plata Police Department received a phone call from a subject threatening to do harm to residents at and around the Amtrak station on Owensby Street. Local police told KTVO that the suspect called the police station and said...
LA PLATA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Woman Reported Missing in Cameron Found Safe

CAMERON, MO – A missing woman whose last known address was in Cameron has been located and is said to be safe. The mother of 36-year old Jessica Marie Hughes-Salcedo reported her missing on May 27th, 2021 to the Cameron Police Department. Initial information released from the police department said Jessica’s mother had not spoken with her since May 18th, 2021 and that she had left personal items, stating she would be back for them but never returned.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Saturday at about 11:25 pm. 18-year-old Kiley S Singer was arrested on the warrant for alleged failure to appear on an alleged no seat belt charge. She posted bond and was released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Resident Seriously Injured in Nodaway County Accident

BOLCKOW, MO – A Cameron man sustained serious injuries in an accident on Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash took place as 43-year old Correy Miller was northbound on US 71, 3 miles northwest of Bolckow in Nodaway County. Miller’s vehicle went off the...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police, Missouri Department of Conservation investigating the shooting of a fox in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Police and the Department of Conservation are looking for information regarding an incident where a fox was discovered dead due to a gunshot overnight Tuesday. Wednesday morning, the law enforcement center in Chillicothe received a call in reference to a fox being shot from the road in the 1500 block of Third Street. The reporting party advised at 11:30 pm Tuesday, a gunshot was heard outside of a residence, and when they looked out a window, observed an older red Ford Ranger pickup with rust, sideways in the street, facing the driveway. The vehicle then sped off.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Driver Crashes Into Hedrick Clinic

The Chillicothe Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into Hedrick Medical Center Monday morning. The incident happened at about 9:24 am on the Medical Clinic side, when the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and ran into the building. The vehicle did not go through the wall. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle and moderate damage to the building.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Nine Taken To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has transported nine individuals to the Missouri Department of Corrections following court appearances. They include:. Sasha Campos, 42, Hale Probation Violation – Failure to Appear 4 years DOC. Jessica Gamble, 28, Chillicothe Endangering Welfare of Child 10 years DOC. Karen Wilson, 26, Cowgill...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Crews respond to concrete truck rollover in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, a rollover crash was reported on the north side of Kirksville. The crash happened at the bottom of the northbound on-ramp of Highway 63. When KTVO arrived at the scene, a damaged Kirksville Ready Mix concrete truck was on its side, and a tow truck crew was working to get the truck back on all wheels.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests on Thursday, June 16

Residents of Humphreys and Browning were arrested at the same time on Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, in Sullivan County. Both 36-year-old Charlie McGowan of Humphreys and 32-year-old Laticia Smith of Browning were taken on 24-hour holds to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan. The highway patrol accused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Surrendered On Linn Co Warrant

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested an individual that came to the police department. 3:19 pm, 25-year-old subject in the PD to turn themselves in on an active Linn County warrant for Failure to Appear. Subject could not post $5,000.00 Cash Only bond and was transferred to the custody of Linn County Sheriff’s Dept.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since Thursday. 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson was booked on an alleged probation violation on 2 counts of domestic assault. He is held without bond. June 10th. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Cameron man seriously injured in semi crash

A Cameron, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 71 near Bolckow, Missouri. Correy A. Miller, 43, was driving a Volvo semi at 10 a.m. when he went off the highway at 400th street, flipping the semi onto its passenger side and crashing into a utility pole, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
CAMERON, MO

