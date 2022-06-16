NCMC Foundation Announces Unrestricted Gift

CAMERON, MO – A missing woman whose last known address was in Cameron has been located and is said to be safe. The mother of 36-year old Jessica Marie Hughes-Salcedo reported her missing on May 27th, 2021 to the Cameron Police Department. Initial information released from the police department said Jessica’s mother had not spoken with her since May 18th, 2021 and that she had left personal items, stating she would be back for them but never returned.

