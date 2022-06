KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s that time of year when storms arise and we get ourselves prepared for the possibility of severe weather, but how do we prepare our pets?. Rose Adrian from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said some of us tend to forget our pets in the home, but we need to have some sort of emergency plan put together for our pets, as well as their family and our children. They take just a little bit more care since they don't understand.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO