Letter Sent To Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park Owner on Cleanup, Debris Clearing

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Consumer Protection Team has sent a letter to the owner of Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park discussing cleanup and debris clearing happening in the neighborhood.

The letter comes after residents said they were not given prior notice to collect what was left from the tornado damage before the property would be emptied.

In the letter, Nessel’s consumer protection team states:

“Our concern is that residents were not given any notice or opportunity to secure personal belongings before they were scooped up in the debris clearing. Appreciating that the situation at Nottingham Forest was both unforeseen and unfortunate, the loss of a home comes with it the potential loss of a lifetime’s worth of belongings. Such property includes the necessities of clothing and cash, and the comforts of photographs, memorabilia, and family heirlooms. The letter explaining that ‘debris’ was going to be cleaned up in no way embraces both the monetary or emotional value of the property implicated in this tragic matter. We are thus left wondering whether the ‘rubble’ that Mr. Puzzuoli kept referring to might also have included salvageable treasures, even if that value is known only in the hearts of their owners. A fair opportunity for recovery in the wake of such tragic circumstances is thus the prudent course pointed to by any compass. And so we appreciate Mr. Puzzuoli’s willingness to change his process as relates to the balance of the clean-up.”

“I’ve asked my team to communicate with the owner of Nottingham Forest in an effort to best protect residents,” said Nessel. “In the event residents feel clearing of homes demolished by the tornado was done without proper notice, we ask them to notify my Consumer Protection Team by filing a complaint online.”

The department does not intend to take additional action unless it is warranted. A full copy of the letter sent on Friday can be found here.

