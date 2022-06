While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.

